How to progress time in Dragon’s Dogma 2

One of the most important areas to manage when progressing through Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the flow of time. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways that it can be managed more efficiently and progressed through for specific reasons in-game.

The game’s dynamic day/night cycle is a hugely important part of how it functions overall. At night, new and more dangerous enemies spawn in the wilds, and respectable folk head home for the day, making some quests impossible to complete at those times.

Equally, some quests have to be completed at night so being able to get some kind of control over what time it is, is key. Fortunately, there are some ways to dictate terms to the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about progressing time in the game.

How to move time forward in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are three major ways to manage time in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first is resting, either at one of the clearly labeled camps on the map or at an inn. Both of these methods allow the player to wake up either in the morning or at night.

You can also pass the time without using any valuable camping tools or spending money on inns by resting at benches. Some benches are just scenery but others have material on them to make them look more comfortable, they also appear on your map. You can sit here and doze off to pass some time. It’s a useful way to move time forward, such as moving night to day to make the world less dangerous – and do so for free.

The major advantage that this brings is when trying to complete the stipulations of specific quests. Some quests require certain establishments to be open for purchases or to meet NPCs, which can often only happen during the day.

On admittedly rarer occasions, the player may need to go out and confront the dangers of the night.

The other way to progress time is by using one of the game’s Oxcarts. These dynamic journeys shorten the travel time between cities. Oxcart journeys can be instant if the player elects to sleep through them.

This progresses time in the game world and usually results in the opposite state to the one the player left in.

