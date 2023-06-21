Capcom has recently announced the long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2, but will this sequel have multiplayer? Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you’ll be able to play the game with friends.

The original Dragon’s Dogma was a big hit for Capcom that provided players with an exciting action RPG featuring a sprawling open world to explore, a vast amount of enemies to defeat, and an extremely compelling combat system that many liken to a combination of Dark Souls and Monster Hunter.

Article continues after ad

To many fans’ delight, it was announced that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally on the way and is set to launch sometime in 2024. A lot of details were revealed during Summer Game Fest, but is the game multiplayer? Well, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Dragon’s Dogma 2 will include multiplayer or not.

Capcom The long-awaited sequel will not have multiplayer.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer?

Like the original game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not have multiplayer. As detailed by Dragon’s Dogma 2 director, Hideaki Itsuno, during the game’s most recent presentation at the Capcom showcase, the sequel will be a single-player game but it will feel like co-op due to the game’s Pawn system.

Article continues after ad

The Pawn mechanic, which was pioneered in the original Dragon’s Dogma, allowed players to fully customize a second AI-controlled character, who would journey alongside them and assist during combat. Two more Support Pawns can also be added to create a 4 person party.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The additional Support Pawns can be borrowed from other players who have created their main Pawns and allowed them to be shared online, so in this sense, there will be an online community aspect to the game, but multiplayer itself isn’t a function that will be included.

Article continues after ad

There is potentially a small chance that multiplayer could be added in the form of a DLC mode, but as the Pawn system was clearly designed with single-player gameplay in mind — it’s rather unlikely to happen. However, we’ll be sure to update this page if any news of multiplayer or co-op coming to the sequel does get revealed.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Dragon’s Dogma 2 has multiplayer! For more content on the game, check our out Capcom home page.