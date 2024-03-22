Dragon’s Dogma 2: Pawn system explained

Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s pawn system is the main draw of the game, but getting used to it can take some time. Here’s how it works.

In many ways, the pawn mechanics of the Dragon’s Dogma games represent the series’ main gimmick. While neither Dragon’s Dogma 2 nor DD1 features multiplayer, the pawn system allows players to buddy up with their friend’s avatars or to see other players walking around as NPCs. Should a player come across the pawn they like the look of, or one who has stats that would suit their party, the player can hire that pawn and travel with them for a time.

The system works a little bit like the avatar mechanics in Forza Horizon, where other players can be seen populating the world even when they’re not being directly controlled by the player that owns them. It’s also fun for the owner of the pawn to see that their character has been off adventuring with other players while they’ve been asleep or at work.

What are Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

In the game’s lore, pawns are a mysterious race of otherworldly people who are connected to each other, the Riftstones, and the Arisen prophecy. They are not considered fully living beings so they cannot truly be killed, but they need to rest, eat, and can also interact like any other person. Every pawn’s existence is also temporary as they will eventually return to the Rift. The belief is that pawns are all connected by a multiverse and are the only beings who can traverse it using Riftstones as portals.

Due to their supernatural abilities and status as only semi-living beings, pawns are often abused and exploited by regular humans. It’s not uncommon to see them used as servants or as free labor. However, most pawns are often simply biding their time, waiting for a purpose before escaping from their oppressors. They are generally passive and non-hostile to humans but will defend themselves and their human allies if needed.

The pawns refer to themselves collectively as the ‘Pawn Legion’ and are essentially a purpose-built army that exists across space and time to serve and defend the Arisen, the rightful ruler of each world. Should an Arisen appear, then that world’s pawns will swear allegiance to them, however, they can also serve other Arisen’s in other worlds.

Of course, the lore surrounding the pawns only exists to support the gaming mechanic of summoning other players’ avatars into your party, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 does a good job of fleshing out their purpose for being in a storyline context.

Capcom Experimenting with different Inclinations on certain Vocations should reveal some powerful combos.

How pawns work in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once Dragon’s Dogma begins and you’re free to explore the world, you’ll get to create your Main Pawn. This character will accompany you for the whole game and you’ll get to teach them new skills, equip them with gear, and dictate the vocation they have.

You’ll also not be able to dismiss or replace them, so consider your Main Pawn as your most important companion and pay their development as much attention as you pay your own playable character.

Once you and your Main Pawn are ready to go on your journey, you’ll be able to hire two other pawns from the Riftstone, or any pawns you meet wandering around the world. Some pawns cost Rift Crystals which can be obtained through various means, the most common being when your Main Pawn is hired by another player.

Although the good news is that many pawns are free and can join you straight away without any fuss, you may need to dismiss your existing pawns if your party is full. Unlike your Main Pawn, hired pawns can’t be leveled up, so you’ll need to switch out your pawns often in order for them to be at a similar level to you.

While you can equip hired pawns and get them to carry objects for you, you’ll need to remember to take these items off them again before you dismiss them. You’ll also not be able to hire a pawn and steal their gear. This will be sent back to the original player to prevent item cloning, and so that every player needs to unlock different armor sets/weapons on their own.

Pawns will also come with already assigned vocations, so you’ll need to hire ones that benefit your party and current strategy. Already have a fighter and an archer? Then consider hiring a wizard to back you up with elemental magic and healing spells.

