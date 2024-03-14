Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an interesting blend of genres but is the sequel to Capcom’s latest open-world adventure a Soulslike game?

The original Dragon’s Dogma combined elements from various games into one rather strange, flawed, and beloved package. The game was a medieval fantasy adventure akin to the Elder Scrolls and Witcher series, although it also had strands of Monster Hunter DNA, sharing a lot of similarities with what some consider to be its sister franchise – also developed by Capcom.

When the game got dark it also borrowed from the survival horror genre at times, but one of the games that Dragon’s Dogma was also compared to frequently was FromSoftware’s Dark Souls. Like the Soulsborne games, combat in Dragon’s Dogma is weighty and should the player get their timings wrong then the game over screen will be a common sight. So, is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a Soulslike game?

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a Soulslike game?

The simple answer is no. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is not a Soulslike game.

While the game’s combat system is similar at times to that of FromSoftware’s legendary death simulator, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has more in common with open-world adventures like Skyrim, The Witcher 3, and Monster Hunter World than it does with Dark Souls.

However, since Souls game have also embraced open-world mechanics with Elden Ring we imagine that the comparisons between that game and Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be plentiful. This is because Elden Ring represented an evolution in the Soulslike genre, something the original Dragon’s Dogma had already started loosely experimenting with.

The good news is that if you’re a fan of difficult open-world fantasy RPGs then Dragon’s Dogma adventures should also appeal to most Souls fans.

