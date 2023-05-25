Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a PS5 exclusive?

Wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a PS5 exclusive or whether it will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC? Well, our handy hub has all the answers to that very question.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was finally announced during the PlayStation Showcase, where Capcom gave eager fans a sneak peek at the upcoming action RPG. This is obviously incredibly exciting news for fans, especially since it has been 10 years since the original graced our screens.

Fortunately, news of a sequel has put any doubts to rest and the monster-hunting epic will soon be stomping its way back onto PS5. However, Xbox Series X|S and PC players will be wondering whether Dragon’s 2 Dogma will also be released on these systems.

Fortunately, we have all the answers to ensure you’re up to date with the highly-anticipated game.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 exclusive?

No, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is not PS5 exclusive. In fact, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be making its way to PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. This means adventures across all these platforms can enjoy the new adventure without having to purchase a PS5 or wait for a port.

While Capcom has yet to give a release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, director Hideaki Itsuno did give the following statement during last year’s anniversary: “Everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy.”

Well, it turns out this comment was indeed about Dragon’s Dogma 2. Quite when Dragon’s Dogma will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC remains to be seen, but for now, you can rest assured that the monster-hunting game is on its way.