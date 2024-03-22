Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to change the appearance of your character & Main Pawn

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a plethora of character creation options, but how do you change your appearance if you’re no longer happy with how your Arisen or Main Pawn looks?

Those who have stared at Dragon’s Dogma 2’s character creator will know how much decision paralysis the game can cause. This is because there are countless ways to craft your Arisen and Main Pawn, whether they’re human or Beastren.

If you’re unhappy with your character’s appearance, you can also create a new one, but that’s easier said than done, as Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires you to delete your save file to start anew.

Article continues after ad

There are ways to tweak your existing character or do a full overhaul, but they might take a little time to unlock.

Dexerto

How to change appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To change your character’s appearance, you need to visit a Barberie. These are marked on the map with a pair of scissors. These include Clovis’s Barberie in Vernwroth and Mettefere’s Cosmetics in Bakbattahl.

Article continues after ad

In the Barberies, you can change a character’s hairstyle, makeup, and markings. These all cost gold, so make sure you have cash on hand if you want to tweak your character’s appearance.

You can completely change a character’s appearance by bringing an Art of Metamorphosis book to a Barberie. This will allow you to select the “Modify Appearance” option and completely redesign your Arisen and Main Pawn.

Article continues after ad

How to get Art of Metamorphosis in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can buy an Art of Metamorphosis by visiting the Grand Riftstone of Vermund. Here, you can buy Art of Metamorphosis for 500 RC from a merchant called Neomith.

Remember that Neomith only has limited copies of Art of Metamorphosis. Also, each book can only be used once. Changing your Arisen or Main Pawn’s appearance multiple times is possible, but you need additional copies of Art of Metamorphosis.

To learn more about Dragon’s Dogma 2, check out more of our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have romance | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer | Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a PS5 exclusive | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox game pass | Dragon’s Dogma 2 Editions and pre-order bonuses