Changing your vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 lets you mix up your playstyle to try new weapons and abilities different from the ones you’re currently used to.

Dragon’s Dogma 2, the long-awaited follow-up to the 2012 original, features several different Vocations for players to use. From the speedy Thief who wields dual blades, to the Archer who excels at long-ranged attacks, there are plenty of playstyle options and you’ll likely want to experiment with multiple vocations during your time with the game.

With four starting vocations available, and a further six you can obtain as you progress, knowing how to change vocation will be essential for anyone wanting to mix up their playstyle. So, we’ve got everything you need to know about switching classes right here.

Capcom You can change your vocation at a Vocation Guild in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to change vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can change your vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by visiting a Vocation guild in the game. Some Inns, including the one in the early game town of Melve will also allow you to switch classes. You can find a step-by-step guide for how to change vocations below:

After you’ve arrived at the Vocation Guild or an Inn that offers the service, interact with the NPC at the counter and choose the ‘Change vocation’ option from the menu.

from the menu. Once in the menu, you can acquire a new Vocation at the cost of Discipline Points which can be earned by defeating enemies and completing side quests. Starting Vocations cost 100 Discipline while more Advanced Vocations will cost 150 Discipline to unlock.

which can be earned by defeating enemies and completing side quests. while more to unlock. Select the Vocation you’d like and pay the required amount of Discipline.

After you’ve acquired a new class, you’ll be prompted to go to the Equipment screen where you can change your gear if needed.

You can also change your Main Pawn’s Vocation at the same time which may be handy if you want to synergize your party with your new class e.g. if you’re switching to a Mage, you may want to make your Main Pawn a Fighter so they can focus on holding the frontline in combat while you attack and heal your allies from a distance.

