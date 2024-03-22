Dragon’s Dogma 2 day and night differences explained

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has several interesting systems that allow its world to feel richer and more alive. One of the most important and impactful is the day/night cycle, which vastly changes the threat level in the game’s open world.

Both of the major nations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Battahl and Vermund, are highly dangerous places that will quickly kill off the unprepared. That said, daytime is absolutely the best time to traverse the wilds, before the greatest threats appear at night.

There are some major disparities between night and day to take note of, including practicalities that may make a difference to how players approach quests and other activities in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the key differences in game states.

The world is pleasant enough during the day

The daytime can arguably be considered the default world state for the game. Towns and settlements are bustling, people go about their days, and encountering travelers on the road is commonplace.

Many quests in the game depend on it being daytime. Speaking to NPCs in certain establishments and buying quest items can prove impossible once daytime is over.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 becomes far more sinister at night

Unsurprisingly, the first thing to note about the night is that it’s very dark. In towns, this isn’t much of a problem, but out on the trails, it becomes very oppressive, very quickly. The use of a lantern is critical for any journeys undertaken after dark.

The main night mechanic to watch out for relates to potential foes. Gone are the relatively squishy goblins and hobgoblins, replaced by skeletons, undead and even the occasional roaming wight. The problems those mobs offer are compounded by their additional spawn frequency and strength.

