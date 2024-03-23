Gaming

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Achievements and Trophies list

James Lynch

With Dragon’s Dogma 2’s full release now in the open, it comes with some notable achievements and trophies. With everything from lengthy grinds to skill-based awards, it will be a lengthy process to secure them all.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2012 original of the same name, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been widely well-received. Though the Steam version has been review bombed over microtransactions, it remains an impressive RPG.

As is to be expected with a game of this size, the trophy list is also extensive. There are 55 to collect in total. Players should expect to collect around half just by playing through the main story, with the rest a little more out of the way.

Here’s our full breakdown of every trophy and achievement in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

List of all Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies

On PlayStation there are two Gold trophies and six Silver, with the rest being Bronze (outside of the Platinum for collecting all other trophies).

TrophyHow to getType
The True ArisenCollected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophiesPlatinum
Full MarksFound a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddlesGold
Master of the MaistersAcquired every Maister’s teachingGold
An Eye for an EyePetrified a MedusaSilver
ClosureExperienced the end of the cycleSilver
Getting a HeadAcquired a preserved medusa headSilver
Reaper’s ScornAccomplished a miracle for several people all at onceSilver
The GuardianLed the people to safety in the unmoored world.Silver
The HeroOvercame the trials of the unmoored worldSilver
A Badge of HonorAcquired a pawn badgeBronze
A House? In This Economy?Purchased a dwelling of your ownBronze
A Pawn of Many TalentsTaught your pawn a specializationBronze
Across the BorderPassed through the gate at the borderBronze
Affinity and BeyondRaised a person’s affinity to the maximumBronze
An In-Tents AdventureWent campingBronze
Are We There Yet?Boarded the phantom oxcartBronze
ArisenRegained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s chargeBronze
Arrows and IncantationsChanged your vocation to Magick ArcherBronze
Back Where It All BeganReturned to Agamen Volcanic IslandBronze
Before Dawn BreaksDefeated the Headless HorsemanBronze
Cyclops AbridgedCrossed a Cyclopean bridgeBronze
Dragon ForgedStrengthened a weapon in WyrmfireBronze
Dragon’s Dogma 2Witnessed the Unmoored WorldBronze
Dragon’s DogmaObtained Dragon’s DogmaBronze
Duo DestiniesChanged your vocation to Mystic SpearhandBronze
First Taste of FreedomEscaped the bonds of slaveryBronze
Gigantus, I Hardly Knew YeDefeated the Gigantus in a short span of timeBronze
Harpy JoyrideSummoned a Harpy, grabbed hold and took flightBronze
Hope you brought a lanternReached Drabnir’s GrottoBronze
I, TalosHelped the Gigantus walk againBronze
I’m InUsed illicit means to pass through the gate at the borderBronze
Jack of All Trades, Master of… All TradesChanged your vocation to WarfarerBronze
Just a Stone’s Throw AwayUsed a FerrystoneBronze
MyrmecoleonEntered the Rose ChateauBronze
Nobles’ Night OutAttended a palace masquerade in formal raimentBronze
Off with its Head!Decapitated a MedusaBronze
One Speed OnlyBoarded an oxcartBronze
PeaceBecame Sovran of VernworthBronze
Plenty Arisen to Go RoundWitnessed a brawl break out in your dwellingBronze
Quit Playing DeadRevived two pawns simultaneouslyBronze
Roost of the DragonReached Dragonsbreath TowerBronze
Seat of the ProxyArrived in VernworthBronze
The Barbecue-MaisterGrilled every type of meat during the night and dayBronze
The CollectorCollected 80 Seeker’s TokensBronze
The PhilanthropistEarned the affections of 50 peopleBronze
The RegriffiningTook flight on Griffin wing a second timeBronze
The SaviorUsed a Wakestone to restore the dead to lifeBronze
The SpecialistReached the maximum rank in a vocationBronze
The TouristDiscovered 50 locationsBronze
This’ll Cure What Ails YeSoaked in the hot springBronze
Thought I’d Lost YouRestore the dead to life at a morgue or charnel houseBronze
To the Victor Go the SpoilsReclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from youBronze
Trickster of the TradeChanged your vocation to TricksterBronze
VersatileChanged your vocationBronze
Wish Upon the RiftSet a pawn questBronze

