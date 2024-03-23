Dragon’s Dogma 2: Achievements and Trophies list

With Dragon’s Dogma 2’s full release now in the open, it comes with some notable achievements and trophies. With everything from lengthy grinds to skill-based awards, it will be a lengthy process to secure them all.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2012 original of the same name, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been widely well-received. Though the Steam version has been review bombed over microtransactions, it remains an impressive RPG.

As is to be expected with a game of this size, the trophy list is also extensive. There are 55 to collect in total. Players should expect to collect around half just by playing through the main story, with the rest a little more out of the way.

Here’s our full breakdown of every trophy and achievement in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

List of all Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies

On PlayStation there are two Gold trophies and six Silver, with the rest being Bronze (outside of the Platinum for collecting all other trophies).

Trophy How to get Type The True Arisen Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies Platinum Full Marks Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles Gold Master of the Maisters Acquired every Maister’s teaching Gold An Eye for an Eye Petrified a Medusa Silver Closure Experienced the end of the cycle Silver Getting a Head Acquired a preserved medusa head Silver Reaper’s Scorn Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once Silver The Guardian Led the people to safety in the unmoored world. Silver The Hero Overcame the trials of the unmoored world Silver A Badge of Honor Acquired a pawn badge Bronze A House? In This Economy? Purchased a dwelling of your own Bronze A Pawn of Many Talents Taught your pawn a specialization Bronze Across the Border Passed through the gate at the border Bronze Affinity and Beyond Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum Bronze An In-Tents Adventure Went camping Bronze Are We There Yet? Boarded the phantom oxcart Bronze Arisen Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge Bronze Arrows and Incantations Changed your vocation to Magick Archer Bronze Back Where It All Began Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island Bronze Before Dawn Breaks Defeated the Headless Horseman Bronze Cyclops Abridged Crossed a Cyclopean bridge Bronze Dragon Forged Strengthened a weapon in Wyrmfire Bronze Dragon’s Dogma 2 Witnessed the Unmoored World Bronze Dragon’s Dogma Obtained Dragon’s Dogma Bronze Duo Destinies Changed your vocation to Mystic Spearhand Bronze First Taste of Freedom Escaped the bonds of slavery Bronze Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye Defeated the Gigantus in a short span of time Bronze Harpy Joyride Summoned a Harpy, grabbed hold and took flight Bronze Hope you brought a lantern Reached Drabnir’s Grotto Bronze I, Talos Helped the Gigantus walk again Bronze I’m In Used illicit means to pass through the gate at the border Bronze Jack of All Trades, Master of… All Trades Changed your vocation to Warfarer Bronze Just a Stone’s Throw Away Used a Ferrystone Bronze Myrmecoleon Entered the Rose Chateau Bronze Nobles’ Night Out Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment Bronze Off with its Head! Decapitated a Medusa Bronze One Speed Only Boarded an oxcart Bronze Peace Became Sovran of Vernworth Bronze Plenty Arisen to Go Round Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling Bronze Quit Playing Dead Revived two pawns simultaneously Bronze Roost of the Dragon Reached Dragonsbreath Tower Bronze Seat of the Proxy Arrived in Vernworth Bronze The Barbecue-Maister Grilled every type of meat during the night and day Bronze The Collector Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens Bronze The Philanthropist Earned the affections of 50 people Bronze The Regriffining Took flight on Griffin wing a second time Bronze The Savior Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life Bronze The Specialist Reached the maximum rank in a vocation Bronze The Tourist Discovered 50 locations Bronze This’ll Cure What Ails Ye Soaked in the hot spring Bronze Thought I’d Lost You Restore the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house Bronze To the Victor Go the Spoils Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you Bronze Trickster of the Trade Changed your vocation to Trickster Bronze Versatile Changed your vocation Bronze Wish Upon the Rift Set a pawn quest Bronze

