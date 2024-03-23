Dragon’s Dogma 2: Achievements and Trophies list
With Dragon’s Dogma 2’s full release now in the open, it comes with some notable achievements and trophies. With everything from lengthy grinds to skill-based awards, it will be a lengthy process to secure them all.
The long-awaited sequel to the 2012 original of the same name, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been widely well-received. Though the Steam version has been review bombed over microtransactions, it remains an impressive RPG.
As is to be expected with a game of this size, the trophy list is also extensive. There are 55 to collect in total. Players should expect to collect around half just by playing through the main story, with the rest a little more out of the way.
Here’s our full breakdown of every trophy and achievement in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
List of all Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies
On PlayStation there are two Gold trophies and six Silver, with the rest being Bronze (outside of the Platinum for collecting all other trophies).
|Trophy
|How to get
|Type
|The True Arisen
|Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies
|Platinum
|Full Marks
|Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles
|Gold
|Master of the Maisters
|Acquired every Maister’s teaching
|Gold
|An Eye for an Eye
|Petrified a Medusa
|Silver
|Closure
|Experienced the end of the cycle
|Silver
|Getting a Head
|Acquired a preserved medusa head
|Silver
|Reaper’s Scorn
|Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once
|Silver
|The Guardian
|Led the people to safety in the unmoored world.
|Silver
|The Hero
|Overcame the trials of the unmoored world
|Silver
|A Badge of Honor
|Acquired a pawn badge
|Bronze
|A House? In This Economy?
|Purchased a dwelling of your own
|Bronze
|A Pawn of Many Talents
|Taught your pawn a specialization
|Bronze
|Across the Border
|Passed through the gate at the border
|Bronze
|Affinity and Beyond
|Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum
|Bronze
|An In-Tents Adventure
|Went camping
|Bronze
|Are We There Yet?
|Boarded the phantom oxcart
|Bronze
|Arisen
|Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge
|Bronze
|Arrows and Incantations
|Changed your vocation to Magick Archer
|Bronze
|Back Where It All Began
|Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island
|Bronze
|Before Dawn Breaks
|Defeated the Headless Horseman
|Bronze
|Cyclops Abridged
|Crossed a Cyclopean bridge
|Bronze
|Dragon Forged
|Strengthened a weapon in Wyrmfire
|Bronze
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Witnessed the Unmoored World
|Bronze
|Dragon’s Dogma
|Obtained Dragon’s Dogma
|Bronze
|Duo Destinies
|Changed your vocation to Mystic Spearhand
|Bronze
|First Taste of Freedom
|Escaped the bonds of slavery
|Bronze
|Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye
|Defeated the Gigantus in a short span of time
|Bronze
|Harpy Joyride
|Summoned a Harpy, grabbed hold and took flight
|Bronze
|Hope you brought a lantern
|Reached Drabnir’s Grotto
|Bronze
|I, Talos
|Helped the Gigantus walk again
|Bronze
|I’m In
|Used illicit means to pass through the gate at the border
|Bronze
|Jack of All Trades, Master of… All Trades
|Changed your vocation to Warfarer
|Bronze
|Just a Stone’s Throw Away
|Used a Ferrystone
|Bronze
|Myrmecoleon
|Entered the Rose Chateau
|Bronze
|Nobles’ Night Out
|Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment
|Bronze
|Off with its Head!
|Decapitated a Medusa
|Bronze
|One Speed Only
|Boarded an oxcart
|Bronze
|Peace
|Became Sovran of Vernworth
|Bronze
|Plenty Arisen to Go Round
|Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling
|Bronze
|Quit Playing Dead
|Revived two pawns simultaneously
|Bronze
|Roost of the Dragon
|Reached Dragonsbreath Tower
|Bronze
|Seat of the Proxy
|Arrived in Vernworth
|Bronze
|The Barbecue-Maister
|Grilled every type of meat during the night and day
|Bronze
|The Collector
|Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens
|Bronze
|The Philanthropist
|Earned the affections of 50 people
|Bronze
|The Regriffining
|Took flight on Griffin wing a second time
|Bronze
|The Savior
|Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life
|Bronze
|The Specialist
|Reached the maximum rank in a vocation
|Bronze
|The Tourist
|Discovered 50 locations
|Bronze
|This’ll Cure What Ails Ye
|Soaked in the hot spring
|Bronze
|Thought I’d Lost You
|Restore the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house
|Bronze
|To the Victor Go the Spoils
|Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you
|Bronze
|Trickster of the Trade
|Changed your vocation to Trickster
|Bronze
|Versatile
|Changed your vocation
|Bronze
|Wish Upon the Rift
|Set a pawn quest
|Bronze
