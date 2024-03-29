Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get & use Discipline Points

Discipline Points are an important resource in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so here’s exactly how you can get them and what they’re used for in the game.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a massive RPG full of different Vocations to learn, quests to take on and a huge world to explore where your character will be getting stronger all the time. However, if you want to really improve your skills you’ll need to have plenty of Discipline Points, one of the most important resources in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Discipline Points and what exactly they can be used for in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Article continues after ad

Capcom You can change your vocation with Discipline Points in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get Discipline Points in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can get Discipline Points by defeating enemies and completing quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The tougher any enemy is the more Discipline Points you’ll be rewarded with, so taking on a boss battle should score you a nice amount of points while taking out lower-level Goblins won’t provide you with as many.

Article continues after ad

What are Discipline Points used for?

Discipline Points can be used to unlock new Vocations and Skills in the game.

You can do this by either visiting a Vocation Guild, or Inns that offer the service such as the early game Inn in Melve. Starting Vocations will cost 100 Discipline to unlock, while Advanced Vocations will cost 150 Discipline. You’ll also have the option to change your Main Pawn‘s Vocation as well which is recommended to synergize with whatever new class you’re playing as!

Article continues after ad

Outside of Vocations, Discipline Points are also used to obtain new Skills including Weapon Skills and Core Skills to use in battle, and passive Augments that can provide unique benefits such as the Thew Fighter Augment that increases your carrying capacity.

For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 content, check out our guides below:

How to make a new character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 | Best PC settings for performance | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer? | How to import from pre-release character creator