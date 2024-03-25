Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to increase inventory size

Wondering how to increase your inventory size in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Here’s exactly how you can carry more in the long-awaited sequel.

You don’t have the biggest inventory in Dragon’s Dogma 2 which can be frustrating as you’ll be tempted to pick up a lot of consumables, healing resources, and new gear as you explore the sequel‘s vast open world and complete various quests.

Thankfully there are a number of ways to increase your inventory size and overall carrying capacity in the game, which can be used to ensure that your movement speed and stamina don’t get depleted too quickly by holding too much weight.

So, here’s exactly how to increase your inventory size in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to increase your carrying capacity & inventory size in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are multiple ways you can increase your inventory size in Dragon Dogma 2, here are the main methods to do so in the game:

Consume Golden Trove Beetles

These consumables will increase your maximum encumbrance by 0.15kg whenever you eat one in Dragon Dogma 2. It’s not a huge amount at first but the more you find and eat the more you’ll be able to carry.

Give your items to Pawns

Splitting your resources between yourself and your Pawns is a great way to lighten your load in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Your Pawns are there to help with whatever you need after all so it’s worth getting rid of some of your carry weight in their inventories if you need to.

Equip a Ring of Accrual

This magical item will boost your maximum encumbrance by 5 kg, and so if you’ve got two to equip on each hand you’ll have an extra 10 kg of space! In the earlier stages of the game, you can buy a Ring of Accrual from Runne’s Apothecary in Melve, or Bjorn’s Armory in Vernworth for a cost of 6,500 gold.

It’s a pricey item but it’s well worth the investment for the additional inventory space.

Unlock the Threw Augment

Finally, if you’re using the Fighter vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be able to unlock the Threw Augment once you reach Rank 6 which allows you to carry additional weight.

