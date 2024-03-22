How to restore health in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Restoring health in Dragons Dogma 2 is easy, with several different ways to go about it. From consumables to campsites, here’s everything to know about restoring health in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the classic open-world fantasy adventure. The original game delighted fans with its breathtaking visuals and immersive setting. Now Capcom has revived the beloved franchise, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 is every bit the treat fans hoped it would be.

For those who’ve already embarked on their journey as an Arisen, there are a few changes to the gameplay from the original, including campsites — an additional way for players to restore their health.

How to restore your health in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are four ways players can restore their health in Dragon’s Dogma 2. First among them is the new campsite system the sequel introduces. There’s also the tried and tested, level-up to gain a health boost method, and consumables and spells as well.

Capcom In an open-world game like Dragon’s Dogma 2, keeping HP topped can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Inns and Campsites

One of the simplest ways to restore health is by taking a nap. Players can stay a night in an inn to recover health, just like in the original Dragon’s Dogma. However, the sequel also offers the opportunity for characters to sleep out under the stars at a campsite. Staying at campsites also restores the health of any Pawns.

Campsites can be found in different locations throughout the world. This definitely comes in handy during earlier levels, when restorative items and coins are a little harder to come by.

Curative items

Health can also be restored by using curatives. Curatives are consumable items that help restore food and other resources, as well as cure debuffs. Some of them can even offer a boost to stats.

CAPCOM Curatives and Campsites are the easiest ways for players to restore health while exploring.

Level Up

Whenever a character gains a level, their health is completely restored. Although this isn’t the most consistent method for restoring health during play, it’s definitely helpful in a pinch.

Healing Spells

As with the original game, the Mage Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 has access to restorative spells and these can be used both in and out of combat.

