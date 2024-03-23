Can you hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2? If you’re fed up or your character’s appearance looking out of place due to their headgear, here’s what you should know.

So, you’ve spent countless hours in the character creator menu tweaking different sliders, presets, and options to create your perfect Arisen. But alas, after loading into the game’s world and progressing with your story, you’re left with a helmet that ruins your character’s look.

While helmets in this game can provide an extra layer of defense, if you’re the type to appreciate your character’s fashion sense or appearance, then surely you’ll want them gone. But is there a way to do it? Read on to find out if you can hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Can you hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Capcom Removing your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will compromise your Arisen’s stats.

No, you can’t hide your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2. One way you can work around this is to earn enough money to purchase a different helmet that’ll look more pleasing to the eye.

But if you can’t find any or are really set on having your character walk around head armor-free, you’ll just have to take off the helmet altogether.

The consequence is you’ll have to be willing to compromise your stats in that case. However, assuming you know how your vocation works, that shouldn’t be a problem.

How to remove your helmet in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can remove your helmet directly from the item menu. Simply follow the steps below:

In your pause menu screen, head to Items. Select the Head Armor tab. Select the helmet you’re currently equipping and choose Remove.

Once you’ve hit the Remove option, your Arisen should no longer wear the helmet. While you’re here, you’ll want to know how to fast travel in case you’re looking for merchants to purchase helmets or other armor pieces from.