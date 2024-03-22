Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete Shadowed Prayers

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a quest that involves protecting an Empress from an assassin. Failing this has severe consequences for the Arisen.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, once the player reaches Bakbattahl, the kingdom of the Beastren, they’ll have the chance to visit the royal palace. They won’t get much chance to see the sights, as the Arisen is quickly informed of a plot to murder Empress Nadinia in the game.

The quest-giver is a Beastren soldier named Menella, who will ask the Arisen to return to the palace in the morning to protect Empress Nadinia from an assassin. To proceed to the next stage of the quest, make sure to stay at an Inn! This will allow you to load an Inn save in case the quest fails.

Return to the palace entrance once you’re ready to start the quest. Don’t worry about bringing combat gear or potions, as you can resolve this mission without fighting anyone.

How to save Empress Nadinia in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Menella will tell you that you must find a culprit with their hair tied back and a scar on their right arm. Unfortunately, there’s an entire crowd of people to search through, and it’s in a dingy hallway.

To make it easier to find the culprit, light your lantern, turn the Brightness up to full in the game’s options, and search for them using the Photo mode. Below is an image of what the culprit looks like if you’re struggling to find them. They’re the person on the left side of the photo.

Once you have spotted your mark, approach them and use the Grab command. This will cause the Arisen to slam the would-be assassin to the ground, stopping their plot. You will then be taken to an audience with Empress Nadinia, who will personally thank you for saving her life.

If you wait too long to find the culprit or grab/attack someone else, the Empress will be murdered, effectively removing them from the rest of the game. As such, you really want to get the Shadowed Prayers quest right, as it can have major repercussions for the story if you let Nadinia die.

