Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find the Nameless Village

Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires you to find the hidden Nameless Village to continue through its main quest. Here’s where you can find it!

In Dragon’s Dogma 2’s “The Nameless Village” quest, you are tasked with finding information about the false Sovran. It involves a long journey from Venworth, so ensure you’re healed, stocked up on items, and have a full team of Pawns before you leave.

Capcom The Nameless Village is northeast of Vernworth

The location of the Nameless Village in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To get to the Nameless Village, you should head northeast of Vernworth. See the map above for the roads you can take. Vernworth is the city in the center, while the Nameless Village is outlined in light blue.

How to complete “The Nameless Village” quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you arrive in the Nameless Village, it will quickly become apparent that the locals aren’t friendly. Go to the house on the hill and speak to Flaude, who reveals that the town is where spies are taught.

Flaude will reveal that he’s the Thief-Maister, and give you an ability scroll for the Thief vocation. This is a ruse, however, as he’s a fraud, and the ability only harms the player if used.

Instead, you must seek a hole in the ground near the house, with a ladder leading into the earth. Descend the ladder, and you’ll face two jumping puzzles where you must balance across beams.

Once you complete these puzzles, you’ll encounter the true Thief-Maister. He will reveal the truth about the fake Arisen and give you a bill of arrest, which you must return to Captain Brant. He will also give you an ability scroll for the Thief vocation.

How to easily complete the jumping puzzle in the Nameless Village

As the Nameless Village is a place to train spies, it makes sense that the Thief is the best suited for dealing with its challenges.

If you’re struggling with the jumping puzzle, make sure to unlock the Thief Core Skill called “Footpad.” This allows you to perform a wall jump. Once you reach the jumping puzzles, simply drop to the ground and use a wall jump to get over the exit ledge. It may take you a few attempts, but it’s doable.

