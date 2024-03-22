Dragon’s Dogma 2 timed quests explained

Are you ready to tackle the time-sensitive challenges in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Timed quests add an extra layer of excitement and urgency to your adventures. But fear not, as we break down everything you need to know about these quests below.

Timed quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 come with an ominous warning: some tasks are time-sensitive, meaning you need to act swiftly to complete them.

However, navigating these quests is not as daunting as it may seem. Let’s delve into how timed quests work in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and how you can successfully manage them.

Understanding timed quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t hold back when it comes to challenging its players. Timed quests are scattered throughout the game, presenting you with tasks that must be completed within a specified time frame.

Identifying these quests is crucial, as they often offer valuable rewards but come with the risk of failure if not tackled promptly.

To navigate timed quests effectively, you need to stay vigilant and proactive. Keep a close eye on your quest log, where a flashing hourglass symbol indicates timed missions. Whenever you receive a new quest or make progress on an existing one, check for this symbol to determine if a quest is time-sensitive.

How to complete timed quests

Completing timed quests requires careful planning and swift action. Here’s a two-step process to help you stay on top of these missions:

Check Your Quest Log: Every time you receive or advance a quest, inspect your quest log for the hourglass symbol. If you spot it, prioritize completing that quest above all others to avoid missing the deadline. Act Quickly: Time is of the essence in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Avoid activities that pass the time quickly, such as resting at inns, spending time at home, or riding on ox carts. Additionally, ensure you fully complete a quest before leaving the area to avoid premature failure. Don’t get distracted: Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a dynamic world when random events can occur at any moment and pull you from one task to another. When working through a timed quest, ignore these events and keep your focus on that quest. Not doing so could have wider implications on the story and characters.

