Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 need an internet connection?

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, an internet connection isn’t the first thing you would think of needing. However, in the modern landscape of gaming, it’s hard to know. So, do you need to be on broadband to play the game?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game that promises a massive world to get lost in. Capcom’s fantasy RPG will task players with exploring its landscape and building their specialization with vocations. Within that, you’ll have a collection of party members and followers with you that can help you on your journey.

This may lead you to wonder if you can play with friends online, but unfortunately, you can not. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player game, and you will have to take on its enemies without the aid of real friends

Which might lead you to think that maybe the game wouldn’t need an internet connection… right? Here’s what you need to know about Dragon’s Dogma 2 and internet connections.

Can you play Dragon’s Dogma 2 offline?

Capcom You’ll have to fight these giant challenges alone.

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be played offline.

Although you’ll need an internet connection initially so that you’re Main Pawn can be uploaded to the ‘Rift’. But after that, you can freely play Dragon’s Dogma 2 offline and without any connection to the internet.

Of course, this may not impact the game too much, but it may be worth playing the game with an active connection so that the game can refresh the pawns that are available to you. Without an internet connection, the game will only show you pawns that are already in the game.

However, once more players begin to create pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the options will increase exponentially. This will also allow players to hire your Main Pawn, building up your collection of Rift Crystals so that you can hire stronger and more effective pawns to join your party.

Players can actually help each other out by engaging in these online features, even though they’ll never be playing the game together in online co-op. This is because players can hire the pawns that other players create and add them to their party.

So, while it’s entirely possible to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 offline, there are benefits to keeping your connection active.

