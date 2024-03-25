Every Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augment: Vocation, cost, effects

Every Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augment: Vocation, cost, effectsCapcom
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Augments are incredibly useful passive abilities that play a major role in buildcrafting. We’ve got a complete list of every Augment in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and their most important details.
If you want to get the most out of your Dragon’s Dogma 2 character, you’ll want to get your head around Augments. Each of the game’s ten vocations has its own set of Augments that afford them massive boosts in effectiveness.
Like most things, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t outright explain this system in a whole lot of detail. It was fairly intuitive in our experience but there was some experimentation involved.
For that reason, we’ve put together a quick guide on Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This includes how they work and a list of every Augment in the game so you can plan your build accordingly.
Contents:
- How to unlock
- Archer
- Fighter
- Mage
- Thief
- Sorcerer
- Warrior
- Magick Archer
- Mystic Spearhand
- Trickster
- Warfarer
How to unlock Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Augments are unlocked fairly passively by ranking up a Vocation. This can be done by simply playing the game.
Most Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 have five Augments but the late-game Warfarer Vocation only has two. You can unlock and equip Augments to your Arisen and Main Pawn at the Vocation Guild or Inns. This is done by spending Discipline Points (Dcp).
Once you have purchased an Augment, you can equip it to your character regardless of their current Vocation. For instance, you can equip an Augment from the Warrior that increases max health onto a Sorcerer to make them less squishy.
With that in mind, below is a list of all of the Augments in the game, separated by Vocation. Take a look and use this to decide which Augments you want for your character.
Archer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Ambuscade
|Increases damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance.
|2
|300
|Endurance
|Increases your maximum Stamina.
|4
|900
|Radiance
|Causes your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area.
|6
|1,800
|Lethality
|Increases damage dealt when striking a target’s vitals.
|8
|3,000
|Avidity
|Enables you to clamber up cliffs and scale foes and other surfaces more quickly.
|9
|5,000
Fighter Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Mettle
|Increases your physical defense.
|2
|300
|Provocation
|Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.
|4
|900
|Thew
|Enables you to carry additional weight.
|6
|1,800
|Dominion
|Allows you to lift up and pin down foes for an extended duration.
|8
|3,000
|Diligence
|Hastens recovery when downed or crawling.
|9
|5,000
Mage Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Apotropaism
|Increases your Magick defense.
|2
|300
|Beatitude
|Increases the amount of Health recovered by curatives and curative magicks.
|4
|900
|Intervention
|Reduces the duration of debilitations you are afflicted with.
|6
|1,800
|Perpetuation
|Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations.
|8
|3,000
|Exaltation
|Increases your Stamina recovery speed.
|9
|5,000
Thief Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Subtlety
|Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by foes.
|2
|300
|Gratification
|Slightly restores Health when you deliver a killing blow to a foe.
|4
|900
|Poise
|Reduces the Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe’s grip.
|6
|1,800
|Vigor
|Reduces the Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes.
|8
|3,000
|Verve
|Increases your Strength
|9
|5,000
Sorcerer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Asperity
|Increases the likelihood of inflicting debilitations with your attacks.
|2
|300
|Stasis
|Reduces the rate at which items deteriorate.
|4
|900
|Constancy
|Increases your Knockdown Resistance.
|6
|1,800
|Catalysis
|Increases damage dealt when exploiting a hostile target’s elemental weakness.
|8
|3,000
|Sagacity
|Increases your Magick
|9
|5,000
Warrior Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Vitality
|Increases your maximum health.
|2
|300
|Impact
|Improves your ability to push and pull targets when grabbing hold.
|4
|900
|Pertinacity
|Improves your ability to break through an opponent’s guard.
|6
|1,800
|Dominance
|Increases your Knockdown Power.
|8
|3,000
|Intrepidity
|Reduces cumulation of the loss gauge when receiving damage.
|9
|5,000
Magick Archer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Sustainment
|Increases the physical Defense and Magick Defense of pawns in your party.
|2
|300
|Voracity
|Recovers a small amount of Stamina when you deliver the killing blow to a target.
|4
|900
|Prolificity
|Increases the likelihood that smaller targets will drop items.
|6
|1,800
|Ascendancy
|Increases the Strength and Magick of pawns in your party.
|8
|3,000
|Amelioration
|Reduces the amount of time taken for fallen pawns to revive.
|9
|5,000
Mystic Spearhand Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Conveyance
|Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting.
|2
|300
|Opulence
|Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches.
|4
|900
|Polarity
|Augments your Strength during the day and your Magick at night.
|6
|1,800
|Refulgence
|Increases the amount of rift crystals obtained when acquiring rift fragments and the like.
|8
|3,000
|Athleticism
|Reduces Stamina consumed while dashing.
|9
|5,000
Trickster Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Detection
|Alerts you to the presence of any Seeker’s Tokens or Wakestone shards in the vicinity with sound and blinking light.
|2
|300
|Enlightenment
|You have a chance of creating one more of the resulting product when combining materials.
|4
|900
|Fugacity
|Decreases the likelihood of being beset by hostile targets while camping or riding in an oxcart.
|6
|1,800
|Obfuscation
|Decreases the likelihood that hostile targets will detect you when you are not in battle stance.
|8
|3,000
|Allure
|Enables you to raise your affinity with people more easily.
|9
|5,000
Warfarer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Augment
|Effect
|Unlock Level
|Dcp Cost
|Zeal
|Reduces the Stamina consumed when performing a weapon skill.
|6
|1,800
|Dynamism
|Reduces the amount by which weight affects your movement speed.
|9
|5,000