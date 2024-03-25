Every Dragon’s Dogma 2 Augment: Vocation, cost, effects

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Augments are incredibly useful passive abilities that play a major role in buildcrafting. We’ve got a complete list of every Augment in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and their most important details.

If you want to get the most out of your Dragon’s Dogma 2 character, you’ll want to get your head around Augments. Each of the game’s ten vocations has its own set of Augments that afford them massive boosts in effectiveness.

Like most things, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t outright explain this system in a whole lot of detail. It was fairly intuitive in our experience but there was some experimentation involved.

Article continues after ad

For that reason, we’ve put together a quick guide on Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2. This includes how they work and a list of every Augment in the game so you can plan your build accordingly.

Contents:

Capcom via Dexerto Augments will make hunting down monsters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 a breeze.

How to unlock Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Augments are unlocked fairly passively by ranking up a Vocation. This can be done by simply playing the game.

Article continues after ad

Most Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 have five Augments but the late-game Warfarer Vocation only has two. You can unlock and equip Augments to your Arisen and Main Pawn at the Vocation Guild or Inns. This is done by spending Discipline Points (Dcp).

Article continues after ad

Once you have purchased an Augment, you can equip it to your character regardless of their current Vocation. For instance, you can equip an Augment from the Warrior that increases max health onto a Sorcerer to make them less squishy.

With that in mind, below is a list of all of the Augments in the game, separated by Vocation. Take a look and use this to decide which Augments you want for your character.

Archer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Ambuscade Increases damage dealt by your attacks when targets are not in battle stance. 2 300 Endurance Increases your maximum Stamina. 4 900 Radiance Causes your lantern to consume less oil and illuminate a wider area. 6 1,800 Lethality Increases damage dealt when striking a target’s vitals. 8 3,000 Avidity Enables you to clamber up cliffs and scale foes and other surfaces more quickly. 9 5,000

Fighter Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Mettle Increases your physical defense. 2 300 Provocation Increases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. 4 900 Thew Enables you to carry additional weight. 6 1,800 Dominion Allows you to lift up and pin down foes for an extended duration. 8 3,000 Diligence Hastens recovery when downed or crawling. 9 5,000

Mage Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Apotropaism Increases your Magick defense. 2 300 Beatitude Increases the amount of Health recovered by curatives and curative magicks. 4 900 Intervention Reduces the duration of debilitations you are afflicted with. 6 1,800 Perpetuation Extends the duration of enchantments and invigorations. 8 3,000 Exaltation Increases your Stamina recovery speed. 9 5,000

Thief Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Subtlety Decreases the likelihood of being targeted by foes. 2 300 Gratification Slightly restores Health when you deliver a killing blow to a foe. 4 900 Poise Reduces the Stamina consumed when struggling in a foe’s grip. 6 1,800 Vigor Reduces the Stamina consumed when clinging to or pinning down foes. 8 3,000 Verve Increases your Strength 9 5,000

Sorcerer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Asperity Increases the likelihood of inflicting debilitations with your attacks. 2 300 Stasis Reduces the rate at which items deteriorate. 4 900 Constancy Increases your Knockdown Resistance. 6 1,800 Catalysis Increases damage dealt when exploiting a hostile target’s elemental weakness. 8 3,000 Sagacity Increases your Magick 9 5,000

Warrior Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Vitality Increases your maximum health. 2 300 Impact Improves your ability to push and pull targets when grabbing hold. 4 900 Pertinacity Improves your ability to break through an opponent’s guard. 6 1,800 Dominance Increases your Knockdown Power. 8 3,000 Intrepidity Reduces cumulation of the loss gauge when receiving damage. 9 5,000

Magick Archer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Sustainment Increases the physical Defense and Magick Defense of pawns in your party. 2 300 Voracity Recovers a small amount of Stamina when you deliver the killing blow to a target. 4 900 Prolificity Increases the likelihood that smaller targets will drop items. 6 1,800 Ascendancy Increases the Strength and Magick of pawns in your party. 8 3,000 Amelioration Reduces the amount of time taken for fallen pawns to revive. 9 5,000

Mystic Spearhand Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Conveyance Hastens movement speed while carrying or lifting. 2 300 Opulence Increases gold obtained when acquiring coin pouches. 4 900 Polarity Augments your Strength during the day and your Magick at night. 6 1,800 Refulgence Increases the amount of rift crystals obtained when acquiring rift fragments and the like. 8 3,000 Athleticism Reduces Stamina consumed while dashing. 9 5,000

Trickster Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Augment Effect Unlock Level Dcp Cost Detection Alerts you to the presence of any Seeker’s Tokens or Wakestone shards in the vicinity with sound and blinking light. 2 300 Enlightenment You have a chance of creating one more of the resulting product when combining materials. 4 900 Fugacity Decreases the likelihood of being beset by hostile targets while camping or riding in an oxcart. 6 1,800 Obfuscation Decreases the likelihood that hostile targets will detect you when you are not in battle stance. 8 3,000 Allure Enables you to raise your affinity with people more easily. 9 5,000

Warfarer Augments in Dragon’s Dogma 2