How to level up quickly in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the sequel to Capcom’s original fantasy adventure and similar to any medieval fantasy adventure, the game requires players to level up their character. So, here’s a guide on how you can level up your character fast in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Leveling up in Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows you to level up your Arisen and your pawn in the game. Pawns serve as companions who are fully customizable NPCs. You can hire a total of four Pawns with one Main Pawn that you create along with your character.

Earning XP in Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows you to level up your character as well as your Main Pawn. As you level up your character, you will receive bonuses for a variety of Vocations. While the best way to level up fast would be by exploring the open-world and killing as many enemies as possible, here are some methods that will help you level up fast in the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Engage in combat and exploration as much as possible

Capcom Exploring the vast world of Vermund and Battahl with your Pawns.

This is the most standard way to level up as you just deal with what the game throws at you and have a good time exploring and engaging in combat. Here is what you need to keep in mind:

Defeat as many enemies as you can, including standard mobs and larger beasts like cyclopes and ogres. Be it, random encounters or boss battles, don’t step away from engaging in combat. Boss battles will also help you get a lot of XP so that is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Be it, random encounters or boss battles, don’t step away from engaging in combat. so that is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. Finish quests for major XP boosts. Quests can only be completed once, so prioritize them alongside combat activities.

Quests can only be completed once, so prioritize them alongside combat activities. Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a vast open world to explore so don’t shy away from checking every nook and cranny. of Vermund and Battahl. This will help you uncover hidden locations, treasures, and quest opportunities. Hired Pawns will also guide you to secret spots for additional XP and rewards.

Help NPCs and finish side quests

Capcom

If you want to level up fast, you can’t shy away from side quests. Many townsfolk offer straightforward side quests that grant significant XP and gold upon completion. Complete these quests to gain a significant XP boost while also engaging in the game’s story.

Complete these quests to gain a significant XP boost while also engaging in the game’s story. While main quests offer more XP, early ones may involve less combat. Focus on exploring towns like Vernworth and Border Town for a mix of easy quests and combat opportunities.

Leveling up increases stamina, aiding in exploration and combat. Utilize fast travel to reach powerful enemies for XP farming.

Hunt monsters to yield massive XP

Capcom Hunt monsters to gain a significant XP boost.

Monsters with purple health bars are boss-level creatures, defeating these enemies yields thousands of XP, making them valuable targets for leveling up quickly.

are boss-level creatures, defeating these enemies yields thousands of XP, making them valuable targets for leveling up quickly. The day and night cycle in Dragon’s Dogma 2 features different enemies. You will encounter stronger enemies at night like skeletons, wraiths, and zombies. These enemies offer more XP and are often found in cemeteries or graveyards , providing substantial XP bonuses.

, providing substantial XP bonuses. Each area spawns enemies based on recommended levels. Explore new territories to encounter stronger foes and earn more XP. Early access to higher-level areas like Battahl territory can help with leveling.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have romance | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 require an internet connection | Dragon’s Dogma 2 hub | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have multiplayer | Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a PS5 exclusive | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox game pass | Dragon’s Dogma 2 Editions and pre-order bonuses