Dragon’s Dogma 2: Fast travel explained – Oxcarts & Portcrystals

Dragon’s Dogma 2 gives you several different options for fast travel, but they all require more management than similar options in other games.

If you go into Dragon’s Dogma 2 expecting to be able to teleport around the world with ease, you’ll be disappointed. This game wants you to explore as much as possible, even if it means backtracking.

You can’t even saddle up on a trusty Epona or Roach, as no horse mounts are available in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s shoe leather all the way as you rush headlong into the packs of monsters that gather in the game’s wilderness.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers a few fast travel options for its open world, but the mechanics are complex, and if you don’t keep track of them, you could be running way more than necessary.

Dexerto

How to use Oxcarts in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Do you like taking the bus in real life? Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a fantasy equivalent: You can use Oxcarts to travel between different settlements.

Oxcarts are displayed on the map with an ox head icon. Like in real life, you need to be on time, as most Oxcarts arrive and depart in the morning, so it helps to stay at an inn or sleep at a campfire before going to one.

Once the Oxcart arrives, talk to the driver (or sit on a seat on the cart to automatically initiate a conversation), and you will be asked to pay for the trip. After you have paid, sit on the cart to start the journey.

You can experience the Oxcart ride in real life if you like, but if you want to speed things along, select the “Doze Off” option, which will appear on your button prompts at the bottom right of the screen.

Remember that Oxcart rides aren’t inherently safe – monsters can attack them. Once this happens, slay the monsters, then get back on board. Monsters can kill the ox and the riders, which might leave you abandoned in the wilderness.

You must also ensure that your Oxcart is going to the correct location. The major cities have multiple Oxcart stops, so check the sign and speak to the driver to make sure you’re at the correct one.

Dexerto

How to use Ferrystones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

If you want a quicker and safer method of travel, you can use Ferrystones to instantly travel to a Portcrystal. Ferrystones are blue gems found in the “Implements” section of your Items menu.

Remember that Ferrystones can only be used outdoors! Using them in an area with a roof or a ceiling will not work, but the item will not be consumed.

You can find Ferrystones in chests or as quest rewards, but the best way to acquire them is to buy them at shops. The shops marked on the map with a potion bottle usually sell Ferrystones.

Ferrystones are expensive, and shops have a limited supply. This means you should think carefully and plan ahead before using one recklessly, as you don’t want to be left without any.

How to use Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ferrystones can only travel to locations with a Portcrystal. Places like Vernworth and Harve Village have permanent Portcrystals that you can visit anytime, so long as you have Ferrystones.

There are portable Portcrystals available to you, allowing you to set fast travel points. They resemble crystal towers and can be found in the Implements part of the Items menu. If you use a Portcrystal, the Arisen will put it on the ground where they’re currently standing.

You can pick up Portcrystals if you want to move the fast travel point! They’re not permanently locked to a location, so don’t be shy about using them if you know you’re going to be in an area for a long time, as you can reclaim it when you leave.

