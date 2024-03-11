Gaming

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 monsters: Drake, Cyclops, Golem, more

Sourav Banik
an image of a Golem in Dragon's Dragon 2Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a bunch of monsters that will reappear from the prequel, while some are completely new to the franchise. Here are all the Dragon’s Dogma 2 monsters confirmed so far.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the brand-new sequel to Capcom’s RPG franchise that is set to release on March 22, after almost 12 years since the original game came out. Like the first title, the game will be a fully open-world experience.

The sequel will also bring along a bigger and more hostile set of creatures that’s not for the faint-hearted and will definitely pose a challenge for every Arisen.

So, here’s a rundown of all monsters that are confirmed to appear in Dragon’s Dogma 2 so far.

A screenshot from Dragon's Dogma 2.Capcom

All confirmed Dragon’s Dogma 2 monsters

Monsters in Dragon’s Dogma appeared in various sizes and types and it’s going to be no different in the sequel. Defeating them is a crucial aspect of this game as they drop essential items that are useful for crafting and improving armor and weapons.

With that said, these are all the monsters that will appear in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

  • Chimera
  • Chopper
  • Cyclops
  • Drake
  • Dullahan
  • Goblins
  • Golem
  • Griffins
  • Harpies
  • Hobgoblins
  • Knacker
  • Minotaurs
  • Ogre
  • Rattlers
  • Saurian
  • Slimes
  • Skeletons
  • Talos
  • Undead
  • Wight
  • Wolves

Monsters like Chimera, Skeletons, Goblins, and Wolves that were present in Dragon’s Dogma will reappear in the sequel as well to hunt Arisen and their Pawns along with new foes to offer a greater challenge.

