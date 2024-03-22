Gaming

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have microtransactions?

Wondering if the latest action RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2 has microtransactions or paid DLCs? We’ve got the answer right here.

Capcom’s next action RPG title, Dragon’s Dogma 2, is a sequel to the 2012 popular game that transports players between two kingdoms, where they control a character named Arisen, who is marked by a dragon that must be defeated.

During your heroic journey across its open world, you’d need all you can get to defeat enemies, assist your Pawns, excel in your vocations, and travel quickly between distant locations.

Each RPG title like this is known for in-game cosmetics or further purchases that help you get your hands on some add-ons early on in the game. So, if you’re wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 has microtransactions to aid you, we’ve got the answer.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have paid DLC items?

The answer is yes. Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a rich collection of 13 paid items or microtransactions that players can make at any point of their gameplay. Once you own a copy of the game, you’re able to access these through add-on sections across PC and console platforms within your preferred store.

Here are all the microtransactions and paid items in Dragon’s Dogma 2 along with their price:

DLC itemsPrice in USDMax no. of purchases
A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack$14.991
Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear$2.991
Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds$2.991
Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item$0.991
Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift$1.991
Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations$1.991
Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol!$0.991
Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor$1.991
500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift$0.993
1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift$2.994
2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift$4.991
Wakestone – Restore the dead to life!$0.995
Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker$2.991

While these items are all included under the microtransactions within the game, you can also get most of them by purchasing the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition.

