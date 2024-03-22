Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have microtransactions?

Wondering if the latest action RPG Dragon’s Dogma 2 has microtransactions or paid DLCs? We’ve got the answer right here.

Capcom’s next action RPG title, Dragon’s Dogma 2, is a sequel to the 2012 popular game that transports players between two kingdoms, where they control a character named Arisen, who is marked by a dragon that must be defeated.

During your heroic journey across its open world, you’d need all you can get to defeat enemies, assist your Pawns, excel in your vocations, and travel quickly between distant locations.

Each RPG title like this is known for in-game cosmetics or further purchases that help you get your hands on some add-ons early on in the game. So, if you’re wondering whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 has microtransactions to aid you, we’ve got the answer.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have paid DLC items?

The answer is yes. Dragon’s Dogma 2 features a rich collection of 13 paid items or microtransactions that players can make at any point of their gameplay. Once you own a copy of the game, you’re able to access these through add-on sections across PC and console platforms within your preferred store.

Here are all the microtransactions and paid items in Dragon’s Dogma 2 along with their price:

DLC items Price in USD Max no. of purchases A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack $14.99 1 Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear $2.99 1 Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds $2.99 1 Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item $0.99 1 Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift $1.99 1 Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations $1.99 1 Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol! $0.99 1 Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor $1.99 1 500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift $0.99 3 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift $2.99 4 2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift $4.99 1 Wakestone – Restore the dead to life! $0.99 5 Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker $2.99 1

While these items are all included under the microtransactions within the game, you can also get most of them by purchasing the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition.

