How to make camp in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are several affixes to the way health and health deterioration work in Dragon’s Dogma 2. One of the best ways to overcome the game’s brutal parts is to make camp while traveling the world’s wilds.

One of the big areas to keep track of in the game is the loss gauge. Essentially, when a player takes damage, their maximum health is temporarily reduced. This form of attrition can only be overcome by resting, rather than through spells or potions.

Thanks to the significant distances between settlements in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it isn’t unusual to arrive with maximum health around half of what it was to begin with. To mitigate this issue, the best thing to do is make a camp and rest in the open world.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to do so.

Equipment needed to make camp

In order to make camp out in the wild, players need to secure a modest Camping Kit. These kits can be purchased throughout the game, at many of the vendors in town and on the roads. It is possible to secure one early, and players should do so as soon as possible.

For those who are feeling lucky, chests can also drop Camping Kits, though this is much more of a lottery.

Search for a suitable campsite

Throughout the world, campsites are marked on the map by small campfire icons. When arriving at these locations, simply approach the dead fire and a pop-up will appear inviting the player to make camp. Simply click the appropriate button and the group will post up for the day/night.

It is not possible to spawn a camp if there are enemies in the immediate area. It’s also worth going a little further afield to check for other dangers, as this should lower the risk of the group being ambushed by nefarious forces as they camp.

