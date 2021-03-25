Best Warzone SMGs and loadouts to use for them - Dexerto

If you’re looking for the best SMG in Warzone, you’ve come to the right place. All in one list, we’ve ranked them from worst to best and even picked out the best loadout class for each – to give you a hand.

Call of Duty has always prided itself on its fast-paced combat and it should come as no surprise that SMGs remain a staple pick in Warzone.

While they may not offer the range or accuracy of the game’s deadly assault rifles, they do give players the tools to go on close-quarter tears. This hyper-aggressive playstyle may not be for every player, but having an SMG you can rely on in Season 2 is incredibly important.

Advertisement

Unlike the AR class, the SMG category is not that varied, and many players often gravitate towards only a couple of picks. Of course, that hasn’t stopped certain loadouts from cropping up. To help you increase your win rate in Warzone, we’ve ranked all the Warzone SMGs and the attachments you should be using with them.

15. ISO

Best ISO Warzone loadout

Barrel: FSS Nightshade

FSS Nightshade Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: ISO Collapsible

ISO Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition 50 Round Drums

The ISO is arguably the most frustrating SMG to use in Warzone. Not only does this gun produce nothing but hitmakers, it also tears through its ammunition incredibly fast. Even with the 50 Rnd Drums, you’ll constantly find yourself reloading after and during every firefight or kill.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Warzone settings to increase FPS on PC

While its rate of fire may seem fast, this pint-sized SMG does literally nothing with it. In fact, you’re often better off clobbering your opponent or picking up the closest piece of floor loot. There really is no reason as to why anyone would want to use the ISO.

14. KSP 45

Best KSP Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 10.5″ Task Force

10.5″ Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Salvo 48 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 48 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Speed Tape

Like the majority of Warzone’s burst fire weapons, the KSP 45 has struggled to make a name for itself in the frozen fields of Verdansk. While it may blend both AR and SMG playstyles together, its methodical 3-burst firing pattern keeps the KSP from competing against its rapid-fire counterparts.

Even with the added bullet velocity from the Agency Suppressor and 10.5″ Task Force, this SMG still struggles to deliver the speed needed to take down multiple foes in close-quarter fights.

Advertisement

13. Striker 45

Best Striker Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 400 mm Stainless Steel

400 mm Stainless Steel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Drum Mags

Despite having decent range potential, the Striker 45 is outclassed by many of the best Warzone SMGs. There’s just no reason as to why you’d want to utilize this weapon unless you’re trying to complete in-game camo challenges.

If you’re not put off by the Striker 45’s lackluster close-quarters damage, then the build above will help you squeeze out a few kills. You’ll definitely struggle to beat the likes of the MAC-10 and MP5, but the added range could keep you from biting the bullet early.

12. Milano 821

Best Milano Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 10.6″ Task Force

10.6″ Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 55 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 55 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Despite the Milano enjoying a fair amount of success in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer, this Italian SMG struggles to cut through armored foes. In fact, you’ll often find yourself getting nothing but hitmakers – an area that you’ll want to avoid if you wish to get a successful win.

Advertisement

Of course, if you’re adamant about using the Milano and wish to try it out for yourself, then the build above improves every stat aside from the gun’s mobility. It won’t enable you to compete against the MAC-10 and MP5, but it will give you the best chance of securing a kill or two.

11. PP19 Bizon

Best Bizon Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 8.7” Steel

8.7” Steel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: Corvus Skeleton Stock

Corvus Skeleton Stock Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

The PP19 Bizon became a common site across Verdansk when it was introduced as floor loot back in Season 4. Since then, this SMG has taken a dive in the popularity rankings.

Off meta guns aren’t exactly known for their competitive nature, however, the PP19 Bizon does offer some decent mid-range options. Of course, hip-fire is the main priority with this build, but Monolithic Suppressor and 8.7” Steel barrel can give you that little bit of extra range damage when you need it.

Advertisement

10. AUG

Best AUG Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 622mm Long Barrel

622mm Long Barrel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums

While Modern Warfare’s AUG had a brief stint in the meta spotlight, it was quickly overshadowed by Warzone’s best assault rifles. Despite this, the reliable SMG boasts decent accuracy and range, making it an incredibly versatile option.

The Modern Warfare version performs very differently when compared to its Cold War cousin. There are no burst fire rounds to be found here – instead, this variant enables players to go full-auto. If you’re after a highly mobile SMG, then you will be disappointed, but the range and accuracy do make this a great mid-range option.

9. P90

Best P90 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FORGE TAC Retribution

FORGE TAC Retribution Laser: TAC Laser

TAC Laser Stock: Fly Strap Stock

Fly Strap Stock Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Unlike the other SMGs on the list, the P90 is actually capable of taking mid-range down targets. Its high rate of fire and minimal recoil will keep your shots accurate, while also keeping you competitive in close-quarter environments.

Read More: How to turn off crossplay in Call of Duty Warzone

The P90 remains an underrated gun that rarely sees play across Verdansk. However, you’re willing to try out another SMG, then you might find some luck with this classic Modern Warfare SMG.

8. Uzi

Best Uzi Warzone loadout

Barrel: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Carbine Pro

FSS Carbine Pro Stock: Forge TAC Ultralight

Forge TAC Ultralight Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition:.41 AE 32-Round Mags

The Uzi received an increase in play in Warzone Season 3, back when it was introduced as floor loot. Since then, this iconic weapon has rarely made it out of the custom loadout screen.

Arguably the strongest part of the Uzi is its fantastic mobility, which allows players to aggressively rush down their opponents. This is particularly useful if you enjoy going for sneaky flanking maneuvers or wish to simply keep on the move. It’s just a shame the damage potential is fairly low.

7. Fennec

Best Fennec Warzone loadout

Barrel: ZLR 18″ Deadfall

ZLR 18″ Deadfall Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Perk: Slight of Hand

Slight of Hand Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Operator Foregrip Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags

Featuring a vast array of features that makes this gun a perfect choice for any run, the Fennec is a fantastic choice to utilize in any loadout.

Read More: Best Warzone landing spots on Verdansk Season 2

Able to tear through multiple enemies at once, the recoil pattern, rate of fire, and exceptional hip-fire will see you through any sticky situation. These attachments will only take this already phenomenal gun further into beast mode.

6. MP7

Best MP7 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Recon

FSS Recon Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition 60 Round Mags

60 Round Mags Perk: Slight of Hand

A lot more MP7 loadouts have started to crop up across Verdansk and while it may not deal as much damage as the MP5, it is still a worthy choice. Unlike most guns in Modern Warfare, the MP7 delivers highly accurate hip fire, making it great for those moments where you don’t have time to ADS.

Whether you’re tired of using the MP5 or just want to melt squads with the hip fire, then the MP7 is a great choice.

5. AK-74u

Best AK74u Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 10.3″ Task Force

10.3″ Task Force Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum

The AK-74u has always been a reliable choice among SMG enthusiasts. This deadly weapon rewards aggressive players who are looking to push enemies, while also giving players tremendous amounts of accuracy. To make matters even better, the AK-74u also has a fairly decent damage range.

Read More: Warzone M13 loadout transforms AR into deadly Sniper Rifle

The AK-47’S sibling has been creeping into contention recently and we’ve been seeing more players pick it up in Season 2. Don’t be surprised if you see this build cropping up across Verdansk.

4. Bullfrog

Best Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

7.4” Task Force Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Stanag 85 Rnd

The Bullfrog’s massive 85-round magazine and decent range damage make this Cold War SMG incredibly viable. While it may not be as popular as the likes of the MAC-10 and MP5, it’s still great choice for those that want the added ammo count.

After all, having to constantly reload can lead to some rather frustrating deaths. Fortunately, the Bullfrog gives you enough rounds to down multiple foes in just a single magazine. Simply hold down the trigger in close-quarter fights and watch the bullets fly.

3. LC10

Best LC10 Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel: 12.5″ Extended

12.5″ Extended Stock: Wire Stock

Wire Stock Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Ammunition: 42 Rnd Speed Mag

The LC10 features fantastic accuracy, great mobility, decent close-quarters damage, and a high fire rate. To top things off this pint-sized SMG also has fantastic handling, which makes gunning for those all-important headshots a breeze.

Having an SMG that also has little extra range damage can also help secure more kills when you’re low on AR ammo or scrambling for your primary.

2. MP5

Best MP5 Warzone loadout

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

It should come as no surprise that the MP5 is the top pick. In fact, this snappy SMG has remained the top pick since Warzone’s launch. Its high fire rate and incredible damage make it the best choice for those close-quarters firefights.

This loadout is one the fastest in the entire game, allowing players to quickly sweep corners and flush out any pesky campers. Consider using this loadout to supplement your favorite assault rifle class to ensure you’re dealing as much as possible.

1. MAC-10

Best Mac10 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.3” Extended

5.3” Extended Stock: Wire Stock

Wire Stock Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Patrol Grip Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Despite receiving some nerfs at the beginning of January, the MAC-10 is a must-use in any player’s loadout. This SMG is an absolute beast, featuring an incredible rate of fire, good damage, and staggeringly accurate hip fire. The MP5 has dominated the top pick for SMGs for so long, but this gun is quickly overtaking the previous fan-favorite.

Read More: Best Warzone Assault Rifle loadouts

This loadout will increase the MAC-10’s attributes even further, streamlining the spray-and-pray-type recoil with the Patrol Grip and Agency Suppressor. With a slightly increased shot distance from the 5.3″ Extended barrel, you’ll still be in a spot to be able to pick off foes from a distance with the SMG.

So there you have it, the five best SMGs in Modern Warfare’s Warzone. We’ll be updating this list over time, so be sure to check back here for all the latest updates as changes occur.