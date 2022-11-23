Best Warzone 2.0 SMG class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks

Warzone 2.0 brings all of Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs into Al-Mazrah, but which should you be using? Here, we rank every SMG in the battle royale, as of November 23.
As was the case with the first Warzone, submachine guns are the go-to for a large portion of the player-base.
But, with every single Modern Warfare 2 SMG available to pick from, plenty are struggling to make the call on which they should drop into Al-Mazrah with.
If you’re still playing the original BR, you can check out the best SMGs in Warzone Caldera here. If you’ve moved onto the long-awaited sequel, then you’re in the right place to find out exactly which SMGs you should be using and why.
Right now, SMG players should be using the Specter Perk Package, mainly because it features Double Time and Ghost.
We’re ranking them all from worst to best, as well as recommending attachments, perks and more.
9. MX9
Best MX9 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard
- Laser: VLK LZR 7mW
- Magazine: 32 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
- Comb: FTAC C11 Riser
The MX9 is a decent enough SMG in Modern Warfare 2 but, in Warzone 2.0, its mediocre damage and moderate kick stop it from being particularly viable. The above attachments make it as good as it can get but, right now, that’s not an especially high bar.
8. PDSW 528
Best PDSW 528 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
- Comb: Mack 8 Ontrak Comb
The PDSW 528’s biggest strength is its magazine size, enabling players to gun multiple enemies before having to reload. However, its range and damage both leave a fair bit to be desired and, currently, there’s just quite a few SMGs that boast significantly stronger TTKs.
7. VEL 46
Best VEL 46 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: XTEN RR-40
- Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
The VEL 46, better known by the MP7 title it had in previous CoD games, is a fast-firing SMG that’s lethal up close in the right hands. Unfortunately, it’s far from as strong as it was in the first Warzone and, despite attachments to improve its handling, accuracy and magazine size, it’s not meta just yet.
6. BAS-P
Best BAS-P Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Barrel: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Rear Grip: D37 Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
The BAS-P dropped with Modern Warfare 2’s first season and so is still really finding its feet. Early indications suggest it’s a middling weapon, capable of top tier plays in the right hand but not strong enough to warrant a definite recommendation.
5. Minibak
Best Minibak Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Barrel: BAK-9 279MM
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
The Minibak, like PDSW, comes with an inherently large magazine, perfect for Warzone 2.0’s team-based modes. However, its slightly better damage and range make it the stronger option, even if its fire-rate holds it back from being truly epic.
4. FSS Hurricane
Best FSS Hurricane Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp
- Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
The FSS Hurricane is a very strong all-round SMG; the jack of all trades but the master of none. It possesses decent damage, range and modest kick. A few simple buffs by Infinity Ward could make this a dominant weapon, but they’ve not come – yet.
3. Vaznev-9K
Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: AVR T-90 Comp
- Barrel: SA Response III
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
The Vaznev-9K may boast the best damage of any SMG. As a result, it’s incredibly powerful at close to medium ranges. The only things holding it back are a slightly slower fire-rate and moderate kick, but learning its recoil pattern is a one-way ticket to dominating Al-Mazrah at the moment.
2. Lachmann Sub
Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
- Barrel: FTac M-Sub 12″ Barrel
- Optic: SZ Mini
- Stock: No Stock
- Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point
The Lachmann Sub – known to veterans of CoD as the MP5 – is another all rounder. Its damage and range keep you in medium-range gunfights, while its recoil is minimal enough to master with little practice.
1. Fennec 45
Best Fennec 45 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Barrel: ZLR 16.5″ Ignition Barrel
- Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Magazine: Fennec Mag 45
Right now, the Fennec 45 is the best SMG in Warzone. It’s fire-rate is eye-watering, as is its TTK. The recoil can be an issue but, as long as players use it sensibly, there’s no better option right now for tearing through enemies. Make sure you equip extended mags though, because you’ll be getting through ammo nearly as fast as you’ll get through enemy armor.
That rounds off the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back in the future because as the meta shifts, so will this list.