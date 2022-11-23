Best Warzone 2.0 SMG class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2.0 brings all of Modern Warfare 2’s SMGs into Al-Mazrah, but which should you be using? Here, we rank every SMG in the battle royale, as of November 23.

As was the case with the first Warzone, submachine guns are the go-to for a large portion of the player-base.

But, with every single Modern Warfare 2 SMG available to pick from, plenty are struggling to make the call on which they should drop into Al-Mazrah with.

If you’re still playing the original BR, you can check out the best SMGs in Warzone Caldera here. If you’ve moved onto the long-awaited sequel, then you’re in the right place to find out exactly which SMGs you should be using and why.

Right now, SMG players should be using the Specter Perk Package, mainly because it features Double Time and Ghost.

We’re ranking them all from worst to best, as well as recommending attachments, perks and more.

9. MX9

Activision The MX9 is decent in MW2, but lacking in Warzone 2.0.

Best MX9 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

508mm Rear Guard Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine : 32 Round Mag

: 32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

The MX9 is a decent enough SMG in Modern Warfare 2 but, in Warzone 2.0, its mediocre damage and moderate kick stop it from being particularly viable. The above attachments make it as good as it can get but, right now, that’s not an especially high bar.

8. PDSW 528

Activision The PDSW 528 is another SMG that doesn’t hit as hard as it needs to.

Best PDSW 528 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

FTAC Series IX 14.5″ Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: Mack 8 Ontrak Comb

The PDSW 528’s biggest strength is its magazine size, enabling players to gun multiple enemies before having to reload. However, its range and damage both leave a fair bit to be desired and, currently, there’s just quite a few SMGs that boast significantly stronger TTKs.

7. VEL 46

Activision The VEL 46 is essentially the MP7.

Best VEL 46 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Stock : VEL A-568 Collapsed

: VEL A-568 Collapsed Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel : Edge-47 Grip

: Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The VEL 46, better known by the MP7 title it had in previous CoD games, is a fast-firing SMG that’s lethal up close in the right hands. Unfortunately, it’s far from as strong as it was in the first Warzone and, despite attachments to improve its handling, accuracy and magazine size, it’s not meta just yet.

6. BAS-P

Activision The BAS-P is another fast-firing SMG.

Best BAS-P Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Barrel: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon

10.5″ Bruen Typhon Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The BAS-P dropped with Modern Warfare 2’s first season and so is still really finding its feet. Early indications suggest it’s a middling weapon, capable of top tier plays in the right hand but not strong enough to warrant a definite recommendation.

5. Minibak

Activision The Minibak is the PP-19 from MW2019.

Best Minibak Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: BAK-9 279MM

BAK-9 279MM Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The Minibak, like PDSW, comes with an inherently large magazine, perfect for Warzone 2.0’s team-based modes. However, its slightly better damage and range make it the stronger option, even if its fire-rate holds it back from being truly epic.

4. FSS Hurricane

Activision The FSS Hurricane is very popular in MW2.

Best FSS Hurricane Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Barrel : FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel

: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock : Demo Fade Pro Stock

: Demo Fade Pro Stock Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The FSS Hurricane is a very strong all-round SMG; the jack of all trades but the master of none. It possesses decent damage, range and modest kick. A few simple buffs by Infinity Ward could make this a dominant weapon, but they’ve not come – yet.

3. Vaznev-9K

Activision The Vaznev-9K takes the bronze medal spot at the moment.

Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle : AVR T-90 Comp

: AVR T-90 Comp Barrel : SA Response III

: SA Response III Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Vaznev-9K may boast the best damage of any SMG. As a result, it’s incredibly powerful at close to medium ranges. The only things holding it back are a slightly slower fire-rate and moderate kick, but learning its recoil pattern is a one-way ticket to dominating Al-Mazrah at the moment.

2. Lachmann Sub

Activision The Lachmann Sub is very strong in Warzone 2.0 right now.

Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Barrel: FTac M-Sub 12″ Barrel

FTac M-Sub 12″ Barrel Optic: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

The Lachmann Sub – known to veterans of CoD as the MP5 – is another all rounder. Its damage and range keep you in medium-range gunfights, while its recoil is minimal enough to master with little practice.

1. Fennec 45

Activison The Fennec 45 leaves a lot to be desired in MW2, but that’s not the case in WZ2.0.

Best Fennec 45 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Barrel: ZLR 16.5″ Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5″ Ignition Barrel Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Right now, the Fennec 45 is the best SMG in Warzone. It’s fire-rate is eye-watering, as is its TTK. The recoil can be an issue but, as long as players use it sensibly, there’s no better option right now for tearing through enemies. Make sure you equip extended mags though, because you’ll be getting through ammo nearly as fast as you’ll get through enemy armor.

That rounds off the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back in the future because as the meta shifts, so will this list.