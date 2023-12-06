Best MCW Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The MCW has already emerged as a frontrunner of the Warzone meta thanks to its incredible accuracy, and this is the best MCW loadout including setup, attachments, and Perks.

Based on the real-world Remington ACR, this classic Call of Duty rifle makes its return – once again being an extremely strong weapon.

While potent in multiplayer the MCW’s focus on accuracy and long-range capabilities translate even better to Warzone making this AR a clear frontrunner to become meta. Its characteristics are comparable to historic top-tier weapons like the Grau 5.56, M13B, and RPK.

Article continues after ad

Given this, you’ll want to be using the right MCW loadout to get the most out of it, and we’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Best MCW Warzone loadout

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

RB Regal Heavy Stock Magazine: 60 Round Drum

Given the MCW’s exceptional accuracy, it’s best to build for range. The two most impactful attachments to improve range are the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel. Not only do these bump up the MCW’s effective range, but the Spiritfire also suppresses the gun keeping you hidden.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the MCW’s low recoil it’s possible to use a long-range optic like the VLK 4.0 Optic which makes tracking enemies from afar very easy. This is a big advantage this gun has over its MW2 counterparts which struggle with high zoom optics due to their increased visual recoil.

Article continues after ad

Although its recoil is excellent already it doesn’t hurt to improve it further and make the MCW truly laser-accurate. To accomplish this we recommend equipping the RB Regal Heavy Stock which greatly reduces vertical kick.

Article continues after ad

Finally, the 60 Round Drum is excellent as it doubles the amount of shots you can fire before having to reload. This is especially important in large-scale Warzone game modes like Trios and Quads.

Activision The MCW is a remarkably accurate weapon making it perfect for Warzone.

MCW Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Double Time remains an excellent Base Perk as it lets you move around Urzikstan faster by doubling the duration of Tactical Sprint. This partners well with Bomb Squad which can bail you out of an otherwise lethal explosive if you happen to run into an enemy Claymore or Proximity Mine.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For the Bonus Perk slot, Resupply is an underrated choice that constantly replenishes your equipment. This is excellent for supporting your team, especially as it will keep you topped up on Smoke Grenades.

Ghost stands out as the best Ultimate Perk with this setup as it lets you take advantage of the suppressor and stay of the enemy radar at all times.

Finally, the combination of a Throwing Knife and Smoke Grenade works best for equipment. The former offers you a lethal that can immediately finish off downed enemies while the latter is a must-have for transitioning through open areas and reviving teammates safely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to unlock MCW in Warzone

To unlock the MCW in Warzone, you’ll need to reach level 44. Alternatively, you can extract with an MCW in Zombies to skip the grind.

Best alternative to MCW in Warzone

The closest competitor to the MCW is the BAS-B which is less accurate but hits considerably harder offering a much more competitive TTK. Higher skill players may prefer the battle rifle although it won’t perform as well at long-range.

That’s everything for the best MCW loadout in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content to gain an even bigger advantage over the competition:

Article continues after ad

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person