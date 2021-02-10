Best Warzone Sniper Rifles and loadouts to use for them

Warzone’s Verdansk is a large place and sometimes you’ll need a little extra range to defeat your enemies. The game offers plenty of sniper and marksman rifles to use, but you’ll want to equip the very best if you wish to claim those montage-worthy headshots.

Personal preference should dictate your choice of sniper, or any loadout really, in Warzone. But with snipers, there is a more obvious trade-off to choose between: range or speed. Any of the game’s best options will let you knock a fully armored enemy with a headshot, but the distance and quickness vary greatly.

Regardless of how you like to play, qualities like bullet velocity (which dictates your drop-off at range) and firing rate will prove paramount. Instead of messing around with attachments to make a gun something that it’s not, here are rankings for the best snipers in Warzone, with loadouts and attachments that maximize their individual efficiencies.

5. Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Warzone

While Warzone’s best players aren’t particularly infatuated with the Black Ops Cold War snipers (or even assault rifles, for that matter), the best option is undoubtedly the LW3 Tundra. Some have dabbled in the semi-automatic rifles or the Pelington sniper, but the Tundra hits harder and has carved itself a reputation as BOCW’s best ranged sniper rifle. Since you can’t use the Gunfighter perk in Warzone, you’re limited to five attachments — making the choices somewhat difficult.

As far as the best LW3 Tundra class, you can’t go wrong with the one made infamous by Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow’s R11 ace during the Challengers Cup.

Muzzle : Stabilizer .308

Barrel : 28.2″ Tiger Team

Underbarrel : SFOD Speedgrip

Handle : Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

Karma is arguably the greatest CoD player of all time, so it’s especially hard to disagree with his choices here. This class boosts the gun’s potential for speed and ADS, but, more importantly, helps its firepower and accuracy. It’s not the fastest or the deadliest, putting it somewhere around the efficiency of Modern Warfare’s balanced SP-R and AX-50 options. Like those guns, if you run this LW3 class, you should opt for a mobile AR or a steadier, mid-range-capable SMG.

4. Best AX-50 loadout for Warzone

A tried and tested favorite of the Call of Duty League, the AX-50 is probably the most balanced sniper in the entire game. While it can’t down people across the map quite as easily as the HDR, it’s a much more versatile option given its mobility, aim-down-sight (ADS), and firing rate advantages.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : Singuard Arms Pro

Laser : Tac Laser

Stock : Singuard Arms Assassin

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This AX-50 class maintains enough bullet velocity and accuracy to prove lethal from range, while still enjoying some mobility. You can be fairly comfortable pulling it out for a quick down during a gunfight before pushing with an AR or SMG.

Making this gun even more mobile to use is the Tac Laser, Singuard Arms Assassin stock, and Stippled Grip Tape. Collectively, these will steady out your movement, giving you increased aim stability and decreasing your ADS speed.

3. Best HDR loadout for Warzone

One of Verdansk’s most dangerous snipers. If you’ve ever been downed from hundreds of yards away out of nowhere…it was probably an HDR. This gun is heavy and slow-moving, but its sway and drop-off at range are both entirely negligible.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : 26.9” HDR Pro

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

This is the HDR loadout for those who want to hit obnoxious shots. It’s not about moving around, downing an enemy, and rushing in with a numbers advantage. It’s about sitting back, taking out enemies from afar, and trying to knock Most Wanted contract-bearers out of their helicopters across the map.

Forget your VLK 3.0x Optic ARs and any SMGs when running this HDR, it’s slow and nasty from very far, so you’ll need a secondary that can handle work in the mid and short-range. That makes the FFAR 1 or CR-56 AMAX the way to go.

2. Best SP-R 208 loadout for Warzone

Like the AX-50, the SP-R is a balanced rifle, but on the other side of the spectrum. It’s not quite as fast as the Kar98k or as effective at range as the AX-50, but it’s a nice option somewhere in between.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : SP-R 26”

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : Solozero SP-R 28mm

Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

For those who want to retain a speedy ADS and firing rate, but also want to knock enemies more easily at range, this SP-R class is perfect. And yes, this is the class that HusKerrs uses when going off-meta at times. You can pair this with a mobile AR, like the FFAR 1, or, if you’re feeling particularly confident in close-quarter scenarios, feel free to pair it with an SMG like the MAC-10, MP5, or MP7.

1. Best Kar98k loadout for Warzone

With an incredibly quick firing rate and ADS speed, this rifle takes the top spot for its incredibly high kill potential. The Kar98k is best-suited to those with the mechanical accuracy to hit headshots on the regular.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6”

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : Sniper Scope

Perk: Sleight of Hand

At long ranges, you won’t be able to knock enemies so easily with a headshot. But, with the Tac Laser and Sleight of Hand equipped, you can whip this Kar98k out at a moment’s notice and get a couple of kills in quick succession.

Not only does this class feel great to use, it also works incredibly well when paired with one of Warzone’s best assault rifles. This leaves you with an incredibly fun, balanced loadout.

Ultimately, snipers are the guns most dependent on feel in Call of Duty. You can’t spray and pray with a ranged rifle, you just have to be comfortable leading and landing headshots. The best way to choose your preferred option is to give each a chance until you hit upon one that suits you.

If you want range, give the HDR a go. Looking for speed? The Kar98k. And, if you want to go off the beaten path in anticipation of future buffs and nerfs, start using the LW3-Tundra.