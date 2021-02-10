Logo
Best Warzone Sniper Rifles and loadouts to use for them

Published: 10/Feb/2021 10:01

by Theo Salaun
Warzone’s Verdansk is a large place and sometimes you’ll need a little extra range to defeat your enemies. The game offers plenty of sniper and marksman rifles to use, but you’ll want to equip the very best if you wish to claim those montage-worthy headshots. 

Personal preference should dictate your choice of sniper, or any loadout really, in Warzone. But with snipers, there is a more obvious trade-off to choose between: range or speed. Any of the game’s best options will let you knock a fully armored enemy with a headshot, but the distance and quickness vary greatly.

Regardless of how you like to play, qualities like bullet velocity (which dictates your drop-off at range) and firing rate will prove paramount. Instead of messing around with attachments to make a gun something that it’s not, here are rankings for the best snipers in Warzone, with loadouts and attachments that maximize their individual efficiencies.

5. Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Warzone

lw3 - tundra in cod black ops
The LW3 – Tundra is an intriguing sniper that can be maximized for some real impact.

While Warzone’s best players aren’t particularly infatuated with the Black Ops Cold War snipers (or even assault rifles, for that matter), the best option is undoubtedly the LW3 Tundra. Some have dabbled in the semi-automatic rifles or the Pelington sniper, but the Tundra hits harder and has carved itself a reputation as BOCW’s best ranged sniper rifle. Since you can’t use the Gunfighter perk in Warzone, you’re limited to five attachments — making the choices somewhat difficult.

As far as the best LW3 Tundra class, you can’t go wrong with the one made infamous by Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow’s R11 ace during the Challengers Cup.

  • Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
  • Barrel: 28.2″ Tiger Team
  • Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Karma is arguably the greatest CoD player of all time, so it’s especially hard to disagree with his choices here. This class boosts the gun’s potential for speed and ADS, but, more importantly, helps its firepower and accuracy. It’s not the fastest or the deadliest, putting it somewhere around the efficiency of Modern Warfare’s balanced SP-R and AX-50 options. Like those guns, if you run this LW3 class, you should opt for a mobile AR or a steadier, mid-range-capable SMG.

4. Best AX-50 loadout for Warzone

ax-50 best warzone loadout

A tried and tested favorite of the Call of Duty League, the AX-50 is probably the most balanced sniper in the entire game. While it can’t down people across the map quite as easily as the HDR, it’s a much more versatile option given its mobility, aim-down-sight (ADS), and firing rate advantages.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms Pro
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This AX-50 class maintains enough bullet velocity and accuracy to prove lethal from range, while still enjoying some mobility. You can be fairly comfortable pulling it out for a quick down during a gunfight before pushing with an AR or SMG. 

Making this gun even more mobile to use is the Tac Laser, Singuard Arms Assassin stock, and Stippled Grip Tape. Collectively, these will steady out your movement, giving you increased aim stability and decreasing your ADS speed. 

3. Best HDR loadout for Warzone

hdr best warzone loadout

One of Verdansk’s most dangerous snipers. If you’ve ever been downed from hundreds of yards away out of nowhere…it was probably an HDR. This gun is heavy and slow-moving, but its sway and drop-off at range are both entirely negligible.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

This is the HDR loadout for those who want to hit obnoxious shots. It’s not about moving around, downing an enemy, and rushing in with a numbers advantage. It’s about sitting back, taking out enemies from afar, and trying to knock Most Wanted contract-bearers out of their helicopters across the map.

Forget your VLK 3.0x Optic ARs and any SMGs when running this HDR, it’s slow and nasty from very far, so you’ll need a secondary that can handle work in the mid and short-range. That makes the FFAR 1 or CR-56 AMAX the way to go.

2. Best SP-R 208 loadout for Warzone

sp-r 208 best warzone loadout

Like the AX-50, the SP-R is a balanced rifle, but on the other side of the spectrum. It’s not quite as fast as the Kar98k or as effective at range as the AX-50, but it’s a nice option somewhere in between.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: SP-R 26”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm
  • Ammunition: .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

For those who want to retain a speedy ADS and firing rate, but also want to knock enemies more easily at range, this SP-R class is perfect. And yes, this is the class that HusKerrs uses when going off-meta at times. You can pair this with a mobile AR, like the FFAR 1, or, if you’re feeling particularly confident in close-quarter scenarios, feel free to pair it with an SMG like the MAC-10, MP5, or MP7.

1. Best Kar98k loadout for Warzone

kar98k best warzone loadout

With an incredibly quick firing rate and ADS speed, this rifle takes the top spot for its incredibly high kill potential. The Kar98k is best-suited to those with the mechanical accuracy to hit headshots on the regular.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand

At long ranges, you won’t be able to knock enemies so easily with a headshot. But, with the Tac Laser and Sleight of Hand equipped, you can whip this Kar98k out at a moment’s notice and get a couple of kills in quick succession.

Not only does this class feel great to use, it also works incredibly well when paired with one of Warzone’s best assault rifles. This leaves you with an incredibly fun, balanced loadout.

Ultimately, snipers are the guns most dependent on feel in Call of Duty. You can’t spray and pray with a ranged rifle, you just have to be comfortable leading and landing headshots. The best way to choose your preferred option is to give each a chance until you hit upon one that suits you.

If you want range, give the HDR a go. Looking for speed? The Kar98k. And, if you want to go off the beaten path in anticipation of future buffs and nerfs, start using the LW3-Tundra.

Call of Duty

All Jump Pad locations on Firebase Z in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 10/Feb/2021 1:38

by Tanner Pierce
Jump Pads are one of the new features included with the new Zombies map Firebase Z and they help you move from one side of the map to the other with ease. Here’s where you can find each pad and where on the map it’ll take you.

Jump Pads are one of Firebase Z’s more interesting feature. While the utility has been featured in one shape or form a couple times throughout Zombies history, this one’s is the most clearly aimed towards traveling quickly throughout the map.

Firebase Z is a pretty big map, meaning you’ll spend a lot of time running from one end of the main playable section to the other. Luckily, the Jump Pads help mitigate that, as they can get you from one side of the map to the other in just a few short seconds, compared to the few minutes that it would take you by walking.

How do the Jump Pads work?

Jump Pads can help you go from one side of the map to the other in seconds.

Using a Jump Pad in Firebase Z is simple. All you have to do is find one, hold the interact button to pay 500 points, and then you’ll be soaring through the air towards a landing point in no time. There’s no fall damage using this either, so you don’t have to worry about that.

The only caveat to using these pads is that you have to have the end point of the jump pad opened up and the power turned on in order to use it, meaning you can’t just fly into another section of the map for free.

Aside from that, there’s next to no restrictions on how you use these.

Jump Pad locations

Each Jump Pad costs 500 points.

There are 6 Jump Pads located around Firebase Z and each one will take you to it’s own landing pad. Think of each section of the map as if it were interconnected with each other through these different pads: other than in the dead center of the map, no matter which corner you’re in, you’ll be able to get to another corner.

Luckily, each pad will tell you were you’re going before you put the money in, however, if you ever get confused, here’s an easy breakdown to remember:

  • Jump Pad 1: Located in Jungle Defense, transports you to Scorched Defense
  • Jump Pad 2: Located inside Mission Control, transports you to Jungle Defense
  • Jump Pad 3: Located near Mission Control, transports you to Rocky Defense
  • Jump Pad 4: Located on the second story of Rocky Defense, transports you Jungle Defense
  • Jump Pad 5: Located inside Data Center, transports you to Scorched Defense
  • Jump Pad 6: Inside Jungle Defense, transports you to Rocky Defense

As previously mentioned, unfortunately, there’s no way to get on a Jump Pad on the center of the map, so if you need to go to one of the other sections, you’ll have to walk there.

Otherwise, it’s a great way to get around the map, especially if you’re on a special round and you have to defend one of the sections from invading Zombies, as it’ll get you there in a pinch. And with a guaranteed path from one section to the other, there’s no way you’ll be able to miss your landing.