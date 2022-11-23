Best Warzone 2.0 AR class loadouts: Attachments, setup, Perks

Warzone 2 has plenty of great AR options, but a few stand out from the rest. Here, we rank every AR in the battle royale as of November 23.
ARs always held a place in the first Warzone’s meta, and the same can be said about Warzone 2. Content creators are doing their due diligence and thoroughly crunching advanced analytics for each weapon, but we still have a long way to go in establishing a clear meta.
A critical determining factor in discovering Warzone 2’s top-tier weapons will be the battle royale’s fast TTK. ARs can shred through armor plates in just a few shots, making them perfect for medium to long-range combat. Bullet velocity, damage, and recoil control are vital stats for determining good ARs for WZ2.
Right now, we recommend AR players use the Vanguard Perk Package as Double Time, and High Alert come in handy for any match.
Here are our rankings for the Warzone 2 ARs, from worst to best, and recommended loadouts.
9. M16
Best M16 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Barrel: 14″ Carbine Shroud
- Optic: Schlager 3.4X
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
Despite receiving buffs in the Season 1 update, we still believe the M16 is a step below other class offerings. Its mediocre damage and complicated recoil pattern make the weapon essentially unusable at the current moment.
8. Kastov 545
Best Kastov 545 Warzone 2.0 loadout
- Barrel: IG-K30 406MM
- Muzzle: Echoless-80
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
Players can build a pretty good Kastov 545 build for short to medium-range engagements, but the weapon’s relatively slow fire rate and time-to-kill speed prevent it from being a top-tier AR option.
7. Lachmann-556
Best Lachmann 556 Warzone 2.0 loadout
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
We may actually be a tad harsh here with our ranking of the Lachmann 556 because the AR offers a great damage profile and time-to-kill speed. However, it still doesn’t provide enough to make it a standout among a stacked lineup.
6. M13B
Best M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout
Barrel: 14″ Bruen EchelonMuzzle: Harbinger D20Optic: Cronen Mini ProMagazine: 60 Round MagStock: Bruen R90 Factory
The M13B returned in Season 1 after being an underrated fan favorite in the original Warzone. Activision slightly altered the weapon this time around, but its signature rapid fast fire rate and low recoil returned to full effect. With that being said, it’s hard to rank this weapon any higher until we get a proper feel for it.
5. STB-556
Best STB 556 Warzone 2.0 loadout
- Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620
- Muzzle: SAKIN TREAD-40
- Magazine: 42 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
Supplying a class-leading 460 damage per second and rapid 162ms TTK speed, the STB-556 is an excellent AR option. The deadly rifle doesn’t pack the same meaty punch as other ARs up close, but its damage drop-off over range is significantly less, making it viable at any range.
4. M4
Best M4 Warzone 2.0 loadout
- Muzzle: Echoless-80
- Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
You can’t go wrong with the classic M4. The weapon is well-balanced and extremely easy to use. Modern Warfare 2’s iteration doesn’t blow anyone away with its stats, but its fast fire rate, class-leading ADS speed, and consistent damage profile make the M4 as potent as ever.
However, the classic AR doesn’t necessarily dominate any category, putting it a peg below other top-tier options.
3. Kastov 762
Best Kastov 762 Warzone 2.0 loadout
- Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic
- Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip
- Magazine: 40-Round Mag
Warzone 2’s top three ARs are almost interchangeable, depending on what you are looking for. The Kastov 762 will be a go-to selection for medium to long-range engagements, thanks to its class-leading damage at range and devastating damage per second.
The Kastov 762 also decimates enemies up close, but its slower ADS speed holds it back from being the best of the best.
2. Kastov-74u
Best Kastov-74u Warzone 2.0 loadout
- Muzzle: Echoless-80
- Barrel: Shorttac 330MM
- Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
You would have to use a magnifying glass to decipher the difference between the Kastov 762 and Kastov 74-u because both offer an extremely similar overall package. We believe the Kastov 74-u takes an edge because of its higher fire rate, damage per second, and ADS speed, but just by very fine margins.
As we said before, the Kastov 762 dominates in medium to long range, while the 74-u shines in close to medium range.
1. TAQ-56
Best TAQ-56 Warzone 2.0 loadout
- Muzzle: Echoless-80
- Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel
- Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
Numbers and stats don’t do justice to how amazing the TAQ-56 feels in-game. The AR’s damage, time to kill speed, and damage per second all appear average on paper, but it just feels so satisfying to use in-game. We chose the TAQ-56 as the best AR in Warzone 2 because it dominates any long-range engagement but is versatile enough to use in just about any scenario.
We can’t exactly put our finger on what makes the TAQ-56 such a dominant weapon, but this weapon is a true jack of all trades and a must-try on Al Mazrah.
That rounds off the best ARs in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back in the future because as the meta shifts, so will this list.