Best Warzone 2.0 AR class loadouts: Attachments, setup, Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 has plenty of great AR options, but a few stand out from the rest. Here, we rank every AR in the battle royale as of November 23.

ARs always held a place in the first Warzone’s meta, and the same can be said about Warzone 2. Content creators are doing their due diligence and thoroughly crunching advanced analytics for each weapon, but we still have a long way to go in establishing a clear meta.

A critical determining factor in discovering Warzone 2’s top-tier weapons will be the battle royale’s fast TTK. ARs can shred through armor plates in just a few shots, making them perfect for medium to long-range combat. Bullet velocity, damage, and recoil control are vital stats for determining good ARs for WZ2.

Article continues after ad

Right now, we recommend AR players use the Vanguard Perk Package as Double Time, and High Alert come in handy for any match.

Here are our rankings for the Warzone 2 ARs, from worst to best, and recommended loadouts.

9. M16

Activison We recommend staying away from the M16 for now.

Best M16 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 14″ Carbine Shroud

14″ Carbine Shroud Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Despite receiving buffs in the Season 1 update, we still believe the M16 is a step below other class offerings. Its mediocre damage and complicated recoil pattern make the weapon essentially unusable at the current moment.

8. Kastov 545

Activision The Kastov 545 is a decent AR option, but nothing to write home about.

Best Kastov 545 Warzone 2.0 loadout

Barrel : IG-K30 406MM

: IG-K30 406MM Muzzle : Echoless-80

: Echoless-80 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Players can build a pretty good Kastov 545 build for short to medium-range engagements, but the weapon’s relatively slow fire rate and time-to-kill speed prevent it from being a top-tier AR option.

Article continues after ad

7. Lachmann-556

Activision The Lachmann 556 is powerful but not enough to make the top end of our list.

Best Lachmann 556 Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Barrel : 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic : VLK 4.0 Optic

: VLK 4.0 Optic Magazine: 40 Round Mag

We may actually be a tad harsh here with our ranking of the Lachmann 556 because the AR offers a great damage profile and time-to-kill speed. However, it still doesn’t provide enough to make it a standout among a stacked lineup.

6. M13B

Activison The M13B has the potential to be unique, but it’s still too early to tell.

Best M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout

Barrel: 14″ Bruen EchelonMuzzle: Harbinger D20Optic: Cronen Mini ProMagazine: 60 Round MagStock: Bruen R90 Factory

The M13B returned in Season 1 after being an underrated fan favorite in the original Warzone. Activision slightly altered the weapon this time around, but its signature rapid fast fire rate and low recoil returned to full effect. With that being said, it’s hard to rank this weapon any higher until we get a proper feel for it.

Article continues after ad

5. STB-556

Activison The STB 556 is an easy choice for one of Warzone 2’s best ARs.

Best STB 556 Warzone 2.0 loadout

Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620

24.4″ Bruen S-620 Muzzle: SAKIN TREAD-40

SAKIN TREAD-40 Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Supplying a class-leading 460 damage per second and rapid 162ms TTK speed, the STB-556 is an excellent AR option. The deadly rifle doesn’t pack the same meaty punch as other ARs up close, but its damage drop-off over range is significantly less, making it viable at any range.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

4. M4

Activision The M4 is always a reliable option for Warzone 2.

Best M4 Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

You can’t go wrong with the classic M4. The weapon is well-balanced and extremely easy to use. Modern Warfare 2’s iteration doesn’t blow anyone away with its stats, but its fast fire rate, class-leading ADS speed, and consistent damage profile make the M4 as potent as ever.

However, the classic AR doesn’t necessarily dominate any category, putting it a peg below other top-tier options.

Article continues after ad

3. Kastov 762

Activision The Kastov 762 in MW2.

Best Kastov 762 Warzone 2.0 loadout

Barrel: KAS-10 584MM Barrel

KAS-10 584MM Barrel Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Warzone 2’s top three ARs are almost interchangeable, depending on what you are looking for. The Kastov 762 will be a go-to selection for medium to long-range engagements, thanks to its class-leading damage at range and devastating damage per second.

The Kastov 762 also decimates enemies up close, but its slower ADS speed holds it back from being the best of the best.

2. Kastov-74u

Activison The Kastov 74-u is the perfect AR for close to medium-range fights.

Best Kastov-74u Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Shorttac 330MM

Shorttac 330MM Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

FT Tac-Elite Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

You would have to use a magnifying glass to decipher the difference between the Kastov 762 and Kastov 74-u because both offer an extremely similar overall package. We believe the Kastov 74-u takes an edge because of its higher fire rate, damage per second, and ADS speed, but just by very fine margins.

Article continues after ad

As we said before, the Kastov 762 dominates in medium to long range, while the 74-u shines in close to medium range.

1. TAQ-56

Activison The TAQ-56 is a must use AR in Warzone 2.

Best TAQ-56 Warzone 2.0 loadout

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Numbers and stats don’t do justice to how amazing the TAQ-56 feels in-game. The AR’s damage, time to kill speed, and damage per second all appear average on paper, but it just feels so satisfying to use in-game. We chose the TAQ-56 as the best AR in Warzone 2 because it dominates any long-range engagement but is versatile enough to use in just about any scenario.

We can’t exactly put our finger on what makes the TAQ-56 such a dominant weapon, but this weapon is a true jack of all trades and a must-try on Al Mazrah.

That rounds off the best ARs in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back in the future because as the meta shifts, so will this list.