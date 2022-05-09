Best Warzone loadouts used by streamers: Aydan, Swagg, JGOD, more

Call of Duty: Warzone’s best players and content creators grind to discover the best weapon classes. Here are the best loadouts from some of your favorite streamers in Warzone.
During Warzone Season 3, the game is enjoying a bountiful meta full of diverse weapon classes.
Should you want to try out a new loadout, this is the perfect time, and the perfect inspiration comes from the game’s hardest workers, who run Caldera and Rebirth Island like a full-time job.
Here is every weapon class and loadout from some of Warzone’s finest players.
Contents
- Aydan loadouts
- JGOD loadouts
- HusKerrs loadouts
- Swagg loadouts
- Tommey loadouts
- Jukeyz loadouts
- JoeWo loadouts
Aydan’s best Warzone loadouts
One of the highest earners in Warzone history, Aydan is wildly popular and has the ability to boot.
Here are some of Aydan’s best meta loadouts in Warzone Season 3:
JGOD’s best Warzone loadouts
JGOD is almost universally recognized as the Warzone expert. He extensively studies every single weapon and attachment in the game and can reel off any statistic to prove why one gun is better than another.
That’s why paying attention to his loadouts is so important. Here are his key weapons he recommends using in Season 3.
|Weapon
|Attachments
|AK47 (Cold War)
|GRU Suppressor, 20″ Spetsnaz RPK barrel, Axial Arms 3x, Spetsnaz Grip, STANAG 60 Rnd
|STG44 (Vanguard)
|MX Silencer, VDD 760mm 05B, G16 2.5x, VDD 34S Weighted, M1941 Hand Stop, 62 Gorenko 50 Round Mag, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Focus, Fully Loaded
|Owen Gun (Vanguard)
|Recoil Booster, Hockenson 142mm Rapid, Nydar Model 47, Removed Stock, m1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Mag, Lengthened, Fabric Grip, Acrobatic, Quick
|JAK-12 (Cold War)
|FORGE TAC Marauder, ZLR J03699 Torrent, 5mW Laser, 20 Round Drum Mags, Stippled Grip Tape
HusKerrs’ best Warzone loadouts
Husk is widely considered to be among the best mouse and keyboard players in the world.
Here are his preferred loadouts in Warzone Season 3:
Swagg’s best Warzone loadouts
FaZe Swagg is consistently one of the most-watched Warzone streamers every month, and it’s easy to see why when you see his high-kill gameplay.
Here are some of Swagg’s best Warzone loadouts:
|Weapon
|Attachments
|AK47 (Cold War)
|GRU Suppressor, 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel, Axial Arms 3x, Spetsnaz Grip, Bakelit 60 Rnd
|QBZ (Cold War)
|Agency Suppressor, 15.5” Task Force, Axial Arms 3x, Field Agent Grip, STANAG 60 Rnd Drum
Tommey’s best Warzone loadouts
Tommey is Warzone’s highest earner and an absolute demon on the competitive side of the game, winning almost everything available to him.
Here are his preferred loadouts for Warzone Season 3:
|Weapon
|Attachments
|Automaton (Vanguard)
|MX Silencer, ZAC 600mm BFA, G16 2.5x, m1941 Hand Stop, Anastasia Padded, 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum, Lengthened, Stippled Grip, Tight Grip, Fully Loaded
|STG44 (Vanguard)
|MX Silencer, VDD 760mm 05b, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, VDD 34S Weighted, M1941 Hand Stop, .30 Russian Short 45 Rnd Mags, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Sleight of Hand, Fully Loaded
|Welgun (Vanguard)
|Recoil Booster, 120mm Gawain Short Barrel, Slate Reflector, Removed Stock, m1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Acrobatic, Quick
|MP40 (Vanguard)
|Mercury Silencer, VDD 189mm Short, Krausnick ISO2M, Krausnick 33m Folding, m1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags, Lengthened, Fabric Grip, Nerves of Steel, Quick
Jukeyz’ best Warzone loadouts
The UK’s finest, Jukeyz has made a habit of dominating his North American opponents despite having to play from halfway across the world.
Here’s what he’s running:
JoeWo’s best Warzone loadouts
Movement king JoeWo might be best known for his ability to out-maneuver any enemy that comes near him, but he’s also got a diverse range of great loadouts, both meta and off-meta, that he likes to use.
|Weapon
|Attachments
|Automaton (Vanguard)
|MX Silencer, ZAC 600mm BFA, M38 Slate/2.5x Custom, Anastasia Padded, M1941 Hand Stop, 6.5mm Sakura 75-round Drum, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Tight Grip, Fully Loaded
|Welgun (Vanguard)
|Recoil Booster, 120mm Gawain Short Barrel, Slate Reflector, Removed Stock, m1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags, Lengthened, Fabric Grip, Fleet, Quick
|PPSh (Cold War)
|Tiger Team Spotlight, CQB Stock, Bruiser Grip, 55 Round Drum, Serpent Wrap
|MP5 (Modern Warfare)
|Monolithic Integral Suppressor, Merc Foregrip, FTAC Collapsible, Sleight of Hand, 45 Round Mags
|STG44 (Vanguard)
|MX Silencer, VDD 760mm 05b, M38 Slate/2.5x Custom, VDD 34S Weighted, M1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags, Lengthened, Stippled Grip, Sleight of Hand, On-Hand
With weapon tuning updates, these classes are all subject to change. Each streamer updates their loadouts at a different pace, so feel free to check into their stream to make sure they’ve listed their most up-to-date classes.
We will make sure to update these lists as the seasons progress in Warzone — all the way up to Warzone 2.