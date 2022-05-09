Best Warzone loadouts used by streamers: Aydan, Swagg, JGOD, more

Call of Duty: Warzone’s best players and content creators grind to discover the best weapon classes. Here are the best loadouts from some of your favorite streamers in Warzone.

During Warzone Season 3, the game is enjoying a bountiful meta full of diverse weapon classes.

Should you want to try out a new loadout, this is the perfect time, and the perfect inspiration comes from the game’s hardest workers, who run Caldera and Rebirth Island like a full-time job.

Here is every weapon class and loadout from some of Warzone’s finest players.

Contents

Aydan’s best Warzone loadouts

One of the highest earners in Warzone history, Aydan is wildly popular and has the ability to boot.

Here are some of Aydan’s best meta loadouts in Warzone Season 3:

Weapon Attachments Bren (Vanguard) MX Silencer, Queen’s 705mm Royal, G16 2.5x, Queen’s Model 11 BH, M1941 Hand Stop, 6.5mm Sakura 40 Rnd Mags, Lengthened, Leather Grip, Tight Grip, Fully Loaded MP40 (Vanguard) Recoil Booster, Krausnick 317mm 04B, Krausnick ISO2M, Krausnick 33m Folding, Mark VI Skeletal, 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags, Incendiary, Polymer Grip, Unmarked, Quick Cooper Carbine (Vanguard) Recoil Booster, 14″ Gracey Rapid, Slate Reflector, Ragdoll G45 Skeletal, M3 Ready Grip, 9mm 60 Rnd Drum, Polymer Grip, Vital, On-Hand

JGOD’s best Warzone loadouts

JGOD is almost universally recognized as the Warzone expert. He extensively studies every single weapon and attachment in the game and can reel off any statistic to prove why one gun is better than another.

That’s why paying attention to his loadouts is so important. Here are his key weapons he recommends using in Season 3.

Weapon Attachments AK47 (Cold War) GRU Suppressor, 20″ Spetsnaz RPK barrel, Axial Arms 3x, Spetsnaz Grip, STANAG 60 Rnd STG44 (Vanguard) MX Silencer, VDD 760mm 05B, G16 2.5x, VDD 34S Weighted, M1941 Hand Stop, 62 Gorenko 50 Round Mag, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Focus, Fully Loaded Owen Gun (Vanguard) Recoil Booster, Hockenson 142mm Rapid, Nydar Model 47, Removed Stock, m1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Mag, Lengthened, Fabric Grip, Acrobatic, Quick JAK-12 (Cold War) FORGE TAC Marauder, ZLR J03699 Torrent, 5mW Laser, 20 Round Drum Mags, Stippled Grip Tape

HusKerrs’ best Warzone loadouts

Husk is widely considered to be among the best mouse and keyboard players in the world.

Here are his preferred loadouts in Warzone Season 3:

Weapon Attachments Automaton (Vanguard) MX Silencer, ZAC 600mm BFA, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, Anastasia Padded, M1941 Hand Stop, 6.5mm Sakura 75-round Drum, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Tight Grip, Fully Loaded MP40 (Vanguard) Recoil Booster, VDD 189mm Short, Slate Reflector, Krausnick 33m Folding, Mark VI Skeletal, 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags, Lengthened, Fabric Rear Grip, Brace, Quick Owen Gun (Vanguard) Recoil Booster, Gawain 188mm Shroud, Slate Reflector, Removed Stock, M1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Mags, Lengthened, Stippled Grip, Acrobatic, Quick XM4 (Cold War) Agency Suppressor, 13.5″ Task Force, Axial Arms 3x, Field Agent Grip, STANAG 60 Rnd

Swagg’s best Warzone loadouts

FaZe Swagg is consistently one of the most-watched Warzone streamers every month, and it’s easy to see why when you see his high-kill gameplay.

Here are some of Swagg’s best Warzone loadouts:

Weapon Attachments AK47 (Cold War) GRU Suppressor, 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel, Axial Arms 3x, Spetsnaz Grip, Bakelit 60 Rnd QBZ (Cold War) Agency Suppressor, 15.5” Task Force, Axial Arms 3x, Field Agent Grip, STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

Tommey’s best Warzone loadouts

Tommey is Warzone’s highest earner and an absolute demon on the competitive side of the game, winning almost everything available to him.

Here are his preferred loadouts for Warzone Season 3:

Weapon Attachments Automaton (Vanguard) MX Silencer, ZAC 600mm BFA, G16 2.5x, m1941 Hand Stop, Anastasia Padded, 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum, Lengthened, Stippled Grip, Tight Grip, Fully Loaded STG44 (Vanguard) MX Silencer, VDD 760mm 05b, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, VDD 34S Weighted, M1941 Hand Stop, .30 Russian Short 45 Rnd Mags, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Sleight of Hand, Fully Loaded Welgun (Vanguard) Recoil Booster, 120mm Gawain Short Barrel, Slate Reflector, Removed Stock, m1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Acrobatic, Quick MP40 (Vanguard) Mercury Silencer, VDD 189mm Short, Krausnick ISO2M, Krausnick 33m Folding, m1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags, Lengthened, Fabric Grip, Nerves of Steel, Quick

Jukeyz’ best Warzone loadouts

The UK’s finest, Jukeyz has made a habit of dominating his North American opponents despite having to play from halfway across the world.

Here’s what he’s running:

Weapon Attachments Bren (Vanguard) MX Silencer, Queen’s 705mm Royal, G16 2.5x, Hockenson SP2B, M1941 Hand Stop, 6.5mm Sakura 40 Rnd Mags, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Tight Grip, Fully Loaded Automaton (Vanguard) MX Silencer, ZAC 600mm BFA, G16 2.5x, Anastasia Padded, M1941 Hand Stop, 6.5mm Sakura 75-round Drum, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Tight Grip, Fully Loaded MP40 (Vanguard) Recoil Booster, Krausnick 317mm 04B, Krausnick ISO2M, Krausnick 33m Folding, Carver Foregrip, 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags, Hollow Point, Stippled Grip, Unmarked, Quick PPSh (Vanguard) F8 Stabilizer, Kokalevskaya 230MM BO3P, Kokalevskaya Skeletal, Carver Foregrip, 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Rnd Mags, FMJ Rounds, Stippled Grip, Steady, Fast Melee STG 44 (Vanguard) T1 Flash Hider, VDD 760mm 05b, G16 2.5x, VDD 34S Weighted, M1941 Hand Stop, .30 Russian Short 45 Rnd Mags, Hollow Point, Rubbre Grip, Vital, Fully Loaded

JoeWo’s best Warzone loadouts

Movement king JoeWo might be best known for his ability to out-maneuver any enemy that comes near him, but he’s also got a diverse range of great loadouts, both meta and off-meta, that he likes to use.

Weapon Attachments Automaton (Vanguard) MX Silencer, ZAC 600mm BFA, M38 Slate/2.5x Custom, Anastasia Padded, M1941 Hand Stop, 6.5mm Sakura 75-round Drum, Lengthened, Polymer Grip, Tight Grip, Fully Loaded Welgun (Vanguard) Recoil Booster, 120mm Gawain Short Barrel, Slate Reflector, Removed Stock, m1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags, Lengthened, Fabric Grip, Fleet, Quick PPSh (Cold War) Tiger Team Spotlight, CQB Stock, Bruiser Grip, 55 Round Drum, Serpent Wrap MP5 (Modern Warfare) Monolithic Integral Suppressor, Merc Foregrip, FTAC Collapsible, Sleight of Hand, 45 Round Mags STG44 (Vanguard) MX Silencer, VDD 760mm 05b, M38 Slate/2.5x Custom, VDD 34S Weighted, M1941 Hand Stop, 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags, Lengthened, Stippled Grip, Sleight of Hand, On-Hand

With weapon tuning updates, these classes are all subject to change. Each streamer updates their loadouts at a different pace, so feel free to check into their stream to make sure they’ve listed their most up-to-date classes.

We will make sure to update these lists as the seasons progress in Warzone — all the way up to Warzone 2.