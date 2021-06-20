 Aydan unveils his best Warzone Milano class after Season 4 buffs - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Aydan unveils his best Warzone Milano class after Season 4 buffs

Published: 20/Jun/2021 12:45

by Connor Bennett
Aydan and Black Ops Cold War Milano
YouTube: Aydan/Activision

Warzone star Aydan has got a deadly Milano class that might be worth testing out following its buff in Season 4, as he believes it could be pretty viable. 

With the highly-anticipated Warzone Season 4 update finally hitting the servers, fans of Raven Software’s battle royale have got plenty of new content to sink their teeth into.

On top of the map changes, new vehicles, and new weapons, plenty of long-standing guns have also been changed, and that includes the Milano.

The SMG was pretty deadly when Black Ops Cold War first launched, but has slipped down the usage charts as other options have risen up. However, after its recent buff, it could be worth trying out.

Warzone Milano loadout
Activision
The Milano is deadlier than ever thanks to some huge Season 4 buffs.

Aydan’s Milano Warzone loadout

At least, that’s what Aydan believes. The Warzone star dropped a 44-kill game with the SMG in Season 4, and says it could be viable in tournaments, even if it doesn’t crack the top end of the battle royale’s meta.

“I don’t know if it’s meta… I definitely think it’s viable for tournaments,” the former Fortnite pro stated. “It’s pretty nuts, it’s consistent from all ranges, and it’s super fun.”

What is unusual about his setup, however, is that it’s built to be used through hipfire, which is why you’ll see the laser grip, drum magazine, and bruiser grip take pride of place.

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 10.6″ Task Force
  • Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 55 round drum

While the Milano might not be on the same level as say the MAC-1o, it’s not too far away. It’s started to rise back up in terms of usage, sitting at 13th overall on WZRanked’s stats.

As some players look to keep their loadouts fresh, it might be worth giving the SMG a go for a few games to see if it’s really as good as Aydan believes.

