Best Warzone loadouts: 6 top class setups for all playstyles

Custom loadouts are a very important aspect of Call of Duty: Warzone if you’re looking to pick up the victory. So, we’ve put together a list of six great classes to build that suit every playstyle.

With custom loadouts in Warzone, Infinity Ward introduced a concept into the battle royale that hasn’t really been seen before, at least when it comes to the biggest titles.

However, with weapons on offer from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, there’s a ton to pick from. So, sometimes it’s difficult to know which classes to build for different situations.

Of course, that begs the question – what makes a good custom class? Each one has a primary weapon, secondary, lethal, tactical, and three perks, so there are plenty of combinations you can choose from.

The integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone back in December has only given players more choice when it comes to creating the perfect loadout. So, it can sometimes be difficult to come up with a powerful class without being overwhelmed.

Below, we’ve listed six loadouts we feel can provide everything you need in Warzone. Keep in mind, some of the guns and attachments could still be locked for you. If that’s the case, substitute them with similar ones until you’ve played enough to unlock the rest.

Long-range Overkill

M4A1 Assault Rifle: Monolithic Suppressor, Corvus Custom Marksman, Integral Hybrid, M-16 Stock, 60 Round Mags

Monolithic Suppressor, Corvus Custom Marksman, Integral Hybrid, M-16 Stock, 60 Round Mags HDR: Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags

Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags Perks: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped

Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This class is for those who like to play slow, positionally, and only engage at long range. Both weapons have been outfitted to maximize range and accuracy while taking a hit at mobility.

Smoke Grenade is probably more useful here than a Heartbeat Sensor since you won’t be doing too much moving around.

Balanced Overkill

AUG: Monolithic Suppressor, FTAC Ultralight Hollow, Tactical Foregrip, 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums, Stippled Grip Tape

Monolithic Suppressor, FTAC Ultralight Hollow, Tactical Foregrip, 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums, Stippled Grip Tape HDR: Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags

Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags Perks: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped

Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If you want to use a sniper rifle but plan on doing a little moving around, this class offers more of a balanced approach. As mentioned above, the AUG is especially viable in Warzone, providing the power of an assault rifle (with the 5.56 rounds) and the handling of an SMG.

Since you’ll be going around more, the Heartbeat Sensor is a good Tactical to have in your back pocket.

Aggressive AR/SMG combo

RAM-7: Monolithic Suppressor, FSS Ranger, VLK 3.0x Optic, Commando Foregrip, 50 Round Mags

Monolithic Suppressor, FSS Ranger, VLK 3.0x Optic, Commando Foregrip, 50 Round Mags MAC-10: Agency Suppressor, 5.9 Task Force Barrel, Field Agent Grip, Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag, Airborne Elastic Wrap

Agency Suppressor, 5.9 Task Force Barrel, Field Agent Grip, Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag, Airborne Elastic Wrap Perks : Cold Blooded, Overkill, Tracker

: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Tracker Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Despite the constant shake-ups in the game’s meta, the RAM-7 remains a great choice for any player looking for a solid assault rifle in Warzone. Paired up with the infamous MAC-10, this combo is guaranteed to melt your opponents in both medium and short-range gunfights.

The guns have been outfitted with attachments in order to balance each other out; the RAM-7 is more of a long-range build while the MAC-10 has been tailored to shred in close quarters.

Best of (nearly) all worlds

Krig 6: Agency Suppressor, Microflex LED, 19.7 Ranger Barrel, Field Agent Foregrip, STANAG 60 Rnd Mag

Agency Suppressor, Microflex LED, 19.7 Ranger Barrel, Field Agent Foregrip, STANAG 60 Rnd Mag DMR-14: Agency Silencer, 16.3 Titanium, 30 Rnd, Field Agent Foregrip, Axial Arms 3x

Agency Silencer, 16.3 Titanium, 30 Rnd, Field Agent Foregrip, Axial Arms 3x Perks: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped

Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout is perfect for a player who is looking to take out enemies at all ranges and wants to be fully prepared for the final circle. Despite the nerfs, the DMR excels at medium to long-range and will allow you to pick off enemies from afar.

Whereas the Krig is the perfect all-around AR that gets the job done in any manner of gunfights. If you want to cover all your bases, this is the loadout for you.

Covert sniper

HDR: Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags

Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, FTAC Hunter Scout, 9 Round Mags .50 GS: Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Tac Enforcer, Lightweight Trigger, 13 Round Mags, Granulated Grip Tape

Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Tac Enforcer, Lightweight Trigger, 13 Round Mags, Granulated Grip Tape Perks: Cold Blooded, Ghost, Amped

Cold Blooded, Ghost, Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

For our last two loadouts, we’ve ditched Overkill and instead gone with Ghost, whose protection from UAVs can be game-changing, especially if you’re going to be sniping from stationary positions.

The idea behind this class is to drop the Deagle as soon as possible, picking up another primary from either an enemy’s body, floor loot, or another Loadout Drop. That way, you get the benefit of Overkill and Ghost at the same time.

The Smoke Grenade should help you out in case things get hairy and you still haven’t found a good second gun yet.

AUG with Ghost

AUG: Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Ultralight Hollow, Tactical Foregrip, 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums, Stippled Grip Tape

Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Ultralight Hollow, Tactical Foregrip, 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums, Stippled Grip Tape .50 GS: Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Tac Enforcer, Lightweight Trigger, 13 Round Mags, Granulated Grip Tape

Monolithic Suppressor, FORGE Tac Enforcer, Lightweight Trigger, 13 Round Mags, Granulated Grip Tape Perks: Cold Blooded, Ghost, Tracker

Cold Blooded, Ghost, Tracker Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The same idea from the previous loadout applies to this one as well, except here we have a fully decked-out AUG and not a sniper rifle. This should ease the pressure on finding a good second gun since the AUG will provide that AR/SMG hybrid in case you need to engage enemies.

There you have it – our picks of the best loadouts and attachment combos to use in Warzone battle royale.

Keep in mind that, while these classes are effective on paper, you may not be comfortable using a certain weapon or attachment, so feel free to modify them to be better tailored to your preferences.