FaZe Swagg’s “crazy” one burst CX-9 Warzone loadout melts

The CX-9 is the latest Modern Warfare weapon to hit Warzone in Season 4 and Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has been dominating the competition with his deadly loadout.

After months of waiting, the CX-9 is finally available to unlock in Warzone Season 4. This punchy SMG offers great mobility, lightning-fast fire rate, fantastic close-quarters damage, and an insanely quick reload. The CX-9 was originally meant to be released in Modern Warfare, but the gun was never officially added to the game until now.

While it still may be early days for the CX-9, there are a number of streamers who have been demonstrating just how deadly it can be. One of those streamers is none other than FaZe Swagg. The Call of Duty pro has proven just how potent the CX-9 can truly be when it is kitted out with the best attachments.

Swagg’s CX-9 Warzone loadout

Barrel: CX-38S

Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point 12-R Mags

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Unlike our own CX-9 loadout, Swagg’s build mainly focuses on the 9mm Hollow Point 12-R Mags, which greatly bolster the gun’s damage. This lethal attachment also speeds up the SMG’s ADS and movement speed, giving you the ability to aggressively rush down your foes.

The CX-38S barrel is also an incredibly important part of this particular build as it enhances the CX-9’s damage range, recoil control, bullet velocity, and adds sound suppression to your shots. In fact, when the Modern Warfare SMG is kitted out with this barrel, it barely moves when fired.

Pair this barrel attachment with the added recoil stabilization from the Commando Foregrip and you have a pinpoint accurate SMG that can down people outside close-quarter scenarios.

The non-burst fire CX-9 loadout has a fair amount of vertical recoil, but Swagg’s loadout completely removes the need for any recoil adjustments. This enables you to purely focus on getting those all-important kills.

Lastly, the G.I. Mini Reflex gives you an unobstructed view of your surroundings. Simply snap onto your target’s head and quickly down them in a quick flurry of bursts. If you find yourself needing to reload, then the added speed from the Sleight of Hand perk will ensure you’re ammo supplies are constantly refreshed.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Swagg picked up 22 kills in his game with the CX-9, so make sure you give this lethal loadout a go.