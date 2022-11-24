Best Warzone 2.0 Sniper Rifle class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Sniper rifles are once again very popular in Warzone 2.0, but which MW2 sniper should you be using? Here, we rank every sniper rifle (and some of the marksman rifles) in the battle royale, as of November 24.

Sniper rifles, as they did in the first Warzone, have proved incredibly popular in Warzone 2.0’s early meta.

Al-Mazrah features as many large open spaces as Verdansk did and, resultantly, players have quickly realized that having a sniper rifle in the back pocket is conducive to eliminating enemies at all ranges.

In general, the best Perk Package for players to run is Specter, mainly because it involves the Ghost Perk. There has been some talk of changes to WZ2.0’s perks but, for now, that’s your best bet.

If you’re still playing Warzone Caldera you can check out our best sniper recommendations but here we’re talking you through every sniper rifles in Warzone 2.0.

We’re also including a few marksman rifles, specifically those that players use like snipers rather than those that are designed and profiled as strictly DMRs.

8. Lockwood MK2

Activision The Lockwood MK2 is a marksman rifle in MW2 and WZ2.0.

Best Lockwood MK2 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Laser: ACCU-Shot 5MW Laser

ACCU-Shot 5MW Laser Barrel: 25″ Buffalo Barrel

25″ Buffalo Barrel Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock

Lockwood Bullseye Stock Comb: Lockwood Merciless

Lockwood Merciless Muzzle: FTAC Dreadnaught

The Lockwood MK2 is more viable in Warzone 2.0 than it is in Modern Warfare 2 right now. However, as anyone who’s used it knows, that’s not a particularly high bar. Its penchant for hit markers rings true in the battle royale as well, even if its speed and handling are strong.

7. SP-R 208

Activision The SP-R 208 is another marksman rifle.

Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : 12.5″ Carbon Barrel

: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel Optic : HMW-20 Optic

: HMW-20 Optic Stock : ZRL T70 Pad Extension

: ZRL T70 Pad Extension Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

The SP-R 208 is a bit like the above Lockwood, albeit stronger and generally better. It’s not quite as quick, but higher damage and better range mean it gives players a decent chance of knocking and eliminating opponents, even if it’s far from the best long-range gun in Warzone 2.0.

6. LA-B 330

Activision The LA-B 330 is the a solid if unspectacular choice.

Best LA-B 330 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ

Optic: Raptor-FVM40

Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

Comb: Cronen G140 Cheek Riser

The LA-B 330 is an all-round decent sniper in both WZ2.0 and MW2. What it lacks in damage it just about makes up for in speed, recoil and handling, but it’s too middle-of-the-road to stand out in the current sniper rifle pool.

5. Signal 50

Activision The Signal 50 is a semi-auto sniper in MW2 and WZ2.0.

Best Signal 50 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

7 Round Magazine Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

The Signal 50 is essentially the Barrett .50 Cal from older CoD titles. However, it lacks the balance of those older weapons and, while semi-automatic and packing one massive punch, it’s way too cumbersome and slow to be anything beyond average at the moment.

4. SA-B 50

Activision The SA-B 50 in MW2.

Best SA-B 50 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Assault-60 Stock

Assault-60 Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The SA-B 50 is another marksman rifle but, unlike the aforementioned two, it possesses a decent balance of damage and speed. Its recoil is fairly easy to learn and manage and, so long as you pick your moments, this is a great long-range weapon to weaken and knock enemies.

3. Victus XMR

Activision The Victus might make players victors.

Best Victus XMR Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

.50 Cal Explosive Stock: XRX Rise 50

The Victus XMR currently occupies the bronze medal position for best snipers in Warzone 2.0. It hits very hard, can knock opponents in one-shot at long-ranges (albeit with explosive rounds) and is stable and steady enough to hit multiple shots consecutively.

2. SP-X 80

Activision The SP-X 80 is a behemoth in WZ2.0.

Best SP-X 80 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Barrel: 22″ Cavalry

22″ Cavalry Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Stock: PVZ-890 TAC

PVZ-890 TAC Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The SP-X 80 is a great pick at the moment in Warzone 2.0. It’s strong, it’s dynamic and its handling outperforms some of its slower and heavier alternatives. It also has little recoil, meaning it’s simple to use for novices and veterans alike.

1. MCPR-300

Activision The MCPR-300 is another excellent sniper.

Best MCPR-300 Warzone 2.0 Loadout

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Laser: Schlager PEQ BOX IV

Schlager PEQ BOX IV Ammunition : .300 Mag High Velocity

: .300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5-Round Mag

The MCPR-300 is reminiscent of Call of Duty’s iconic Intervention sniper, but it might hit even harder. It’s not as quick as the legendary MW2 sniper but has no problem dropping enemies in the same manner. You’ll need the 5 round magazine for sure but, once it’s equipped, there’s no better option.

That rounds off our list of best sniper rifles in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back to this list in the future because buffs and nerfs are almost certain to shuffle it round.