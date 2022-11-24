Best Warzone 2.0 Sniper Rifle class loadouts: Attachments, Setup, Perks

Sniper rifles are once again very popular in Warzone 2.0, but which MW2 sniper should you be using? Here, we rank every sniper rifle (and some of the marksman rifles) in the battle royale, as of November 24.
Sniper rifles, as they did in the first Warzone, have proved incredibly popular in Warzone 2.0’s early meta.
Al-Mazrah features as many large open spaces as Verdansk did and, resultantly, players have quickly realized that having a sniper rifle in the back pocket is conducive to eliminating enemies at all ranges.
In general, the best Perk Package for players to run is Specter, mainly because it involves the Ghost Perk. There has been some talk of changes to WZ2.0’s perks but, for now, that’s your best bet.
If you’re still playing Warzone Caldera you can check out our best sniper recommendations but here we’re talking you through every sniper rifles in Warzone 2.0.
We’re also including a few marksman rifles, specifically those that players use like snipers rather than those that are designed and profiled as strictly DMRs.
8. Lockwood MK2
Best Lockwood MK2 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Laser: ACCU-Shot 5MW Laser
- Barrel: 25″ Buffalo Barrel
- Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock
- Comb: Lockwood Merciless
- Muzzle: FTAC Dreadnaught
The Lockwood MK2 is more viable in Warzone 2.0 than it is in Modern Warfare 2 right now. However, as anyone who’s used it knows, that’s not a particularly high bar. Its penchant for hit markers rings true in the battle royale as well, even if its speed and handling are strong.
7. SP-R 208
Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
- Barrel: 12.5″ Carbon Barrel
- Optic: HMW-20 Optic
- Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
The SP-R 208 is a bit like the above Lockwood, albeit stronger and generally better. It’s not quite as quick, but higher damage and better range mean it gives players a decent chance of knocking and eliminating opponents, even if it’s far from the best long-range gun in Warzone 2.0.
6. LA-B 330
Best LA-B 330 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67
- Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ
- Optic: Raptor-FVM40
- Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension
- Comb: Cronen G140 Cheek Riser
The LA-B 330 is an all-round decent sniper in both WZ2.0 and MW2. What it lacks in damage it just about makes up for in speed, recoil and handling, but it’s too middle-of-the-road to stand out in the current sniper rifle pool.
5. Signal 50
Best Signal 50 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Magazine: 7 Round Magazine
- Stock: FSS Echo Stock
- Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip
The Signal 50 is essentially the Barrett .50 Cal from older CoD titles. However, it lacks the balance of those older weapons and, while semi-automatic and packing one massive punch, it’s way too cumbersome and slow to be anything beyond average at the moment.
4. SA-B 50
Best SA-B 50 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: Polarfire-S
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Stock: Assault-60 Stock
- Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip
- Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
The SA-B 50 is another marksman rifle but, unlike the aforementioned two, it possesses a decent balance of damage and speed. Its recoil is fairly easy to learn and manage and, so long as you pick your moments, this is a great long-range weapon to weaken and knock enemies.
3. Victus XMR
Best Victus XMR Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive
- Stock: XRX Rise 50
The Victus XMR currently occupies the bronze medal position for best snipers in Warzone 2.0. It hits very hard, can knock opponents in one-shot at long-ranges (albeit with explosive rounds) and is stable and steady enough to hit multiple shots consecutively.
2. SP-X 80
Best SP-X 80 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Barrel: 22″ Cavalry
- Laser: FSS OLE-V laser
- Stock: PVZ-890 TAC
- Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity
- Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
The SP-X 80 is a great pick at the moment in Warzone 2.0. It’s strong, it’s dynamic and its handling outperforms some of its slower and heavier alternatives. It also has little recoil, meaning it’s simple to use for novices and veterans alike.
1. MCPR-300
Best MCPR-300 Warzone 2.0 Loadout
- Muzzle: FTAC Reaper
- Barrel: 22″ OMX-456
- Laser: Schlager PEQ BOX IV
- Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity
- Magazine: 5-Round Mag
The MCPR-300 is reminiscent of Call of Duty’s iconic Intervention sniper, but it might hit even harder. It’s not as quick as the legendary MW2 sniper but has no problem dropping enemies in the same manner. You’ll need the 5 round magazine for sure but, once it’s equipped, there’s no better option.
That rounds off our list of best sniper rifles in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back to this list in the future because buffs and nerfs are almost certain to shuffle it round.