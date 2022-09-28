Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update patch notes: Loadout cost reduced, AMAX buff, PPSh nerf

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded caps off an incredible run for the battle royale, and Raven Software paid homage to everything accomplished in the game’s final update.

Season 5 stirred controversy within the Warzone community. Removing Rebirth Island from the regular playlist rotation outraged players, and Heroes vs. Villains was labeled as the “dumbest event ever.”

On a more positive note, Season 5’s weapon buffs and nerfs tackled the long-range meta by adding sniper glint to assault rifles, and sniper rifles received a much-needed buff. Season 5 Reloaded takes on the short-range meta by nerfing the PPSh-41 and Armaguerra 43.

Season 5 Reloaded looks back on Warzone’s Pacific era and brings back several fan-favorite game modes for the battle royale’s final season. The update also makes several community-requested quality of life changes and nerfs Warzone’s top weapons.

Activision Last Stand is the final season of Warzone Pacific and Vanguard.

Rebirth Island returns to weekly rotation

Raven Software listened to pleas from the community and added Rebirth Island back into the weekly rotation. Fortune’s Keep is available at all times, but squad sizes for both maps vary.

Season 5 Reloaded adds a brand new rotation for Solo game mode variants. Warzone’s “Greatest Hits” LTMs add back fan-favorite game modes on a weekly rotation.

Battle Royale Solos will cycle through different variants each week: Buy Back Solos Battle Royale Solos Champion of Caldera Solos



Here are all of the returning LTMs.

Rebirth Rebirth Blood Money Rebirth Payload (In-Season)

Caldera Caldera Iron Trials Caldera Resurgence Golden Plunder Clash Champion of Caldera Battle Royale Buy Backs Sticks & Stones (In-Season)



Gameplay changes

Activision Warzone Season 5 added new POIs.

Raven Software created a poll, and players “overwhelmingly” voted in favor of a loadout cost reduction in Titanium Trials.

Loadout Cost Reduction Similar to “Titanium Trials,” Loadout Drop Markers in the Buy Station will now cost $500 less per circle. Circle 1 = $10,000 Circle 2 = $9,500 Circle 3 = $9,000 Circle 4 = $8,500 Circle 5 = $8,000 Circle 6 = $7,500 Circle 7 = $7,000 etc.



ATMs move from Plunder and Golden Plunder into a permanent battle royale feature. Gulag and Redeploy Tokens have an increased spawn rate, and Legendary Supply Boxes offer more valuable loot.

Full Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: All changes explained

General

At the start of the year, we made Quality of Life improvements one of our key focus points. Nine months and more than 100+ changes later, we are happy to reveal the final set of Quality of Life improvements below.

We’d like to thank our entire community for every piece of constructive feedback and the positive engagement you have shown each season. Even at times where we turned left instead of right, we were never afraid to try new things to see how they landed… and correcting course where necessary based on your feedback.

“Recommended” Weapons Increased the number of Players that will see “Recommended” Weapons appear in the Gunsmith. Weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops: Cold War will also show as “Recommended” if they are meta relevant.



Due to the positive sentiment of this feature that was originally rolled out to a smaller select audience, we are now happy to slowly roll this out to a bigger audience to better detail Weapons that are most meta relevant.

Golden Keycard Bunkers Golden Keycard Bunkers will now have a Yellow Circle highlighted on the Tac Map.



We liked the useful Player-leading that the Tac Map of Season Four had by circling the bunkers with Golden Keycard access points, so we have re-added these circles to the Tac Map for this final update.

Manual Gas Mask Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how Players manually equip the Gas Mask. Moved the Gas Mask to be the first entry in the Quick Inventory for easier manual equipping.



We felt that the UX for the manual Gas Mask wasn’t as user-friendly as it could be, so we have made a few changes to better improve the experience for manual Players.

Supply Box UAVs Supply Box UAVs will no longer show red Rebirth Supply Boxes.



Upon review, the red Rebirth Supply Boxes were overloading the mini map, especially in High Value Loot Zones. Given their nature to respawn and the fact that they could be mistaken for an enemy on the minimap, we’ve removed Rebirth Supply Boxes to better focus on the regular, Legendary, and Personal Supply Boxes.

PERKS

Ground Loot Perks Text will be displayed on the UI when a Perk is acquired via ground loot.



In the rush to pick up ground loot, it can often be difficult to know which Perk was just acquired. To help with this, Players will now see a short yellow text notification near their crosshair to inform them which Perk they just picked up. i.e. “Battle Hardened Perk Acquired”

Scavenger Pouch Scavenger pouches will now drop a guaranteed $1,000 on enemy elimination



This Perk is underutilized given its clear value for “Rusher” playstyles, so we have made a change such that the Scavenger pouch from an elimination will now contain a guaranteed $1,000. We expect this to be a real contender for being a default Perk in the slot, as well as strengthening its role as a Ground Loot Perk for any Players motivated by elimination chasing.

FIELD UPGRADES

Portable Decontamination Station Duration has been increased to 20 seconds, up from 13 seconds



We want to position the Portable Decontamination Station as THE #1 gas play method, so we have significantly buffed its timer. This will clear a safe space in the gas to open up more interesting choices and opportunities.

With the final Season Five update comes a new cinematic outro from Butcher when you load into Warzone.

“Where has he been?”, you may ask. Well all we know is that he never left the island, but he has seen a LOT – and now it’s time to exfil as this journey isn’t finished yet…

As we conclude Season Five, we want to reflect on and immortalize a few fond stories that have had the community talking.

The following Calling cards are available to everyone for free from day one as a thank you to the community for sharing in these fun and memorable moments:

Warzone Stories: King Grau! The meta of all metas, the Grau 5.56 (MW) is one of the all-time great Weapons. Let’s celebrate its legacy as the true AR king that shall not be forgotten, or dethroned.



Warzone Stories: Cracked Meta! A meta remembered for varying reasons *ahem* is the “cracked” DMR 14 (BOCW) from the second year of Warzone. If you’re still a DMR 14 (BOCW) demon, then may this Calling Card represent you well.



Warzone Stories: Eagle Child! We loved this Reddit story. Whether you think it’s “Ego Challenge” or “Eagle Child”, we want you to feel represented either way.



Warzone Stories: Big Fish! Is it a mammal, or is it a real big fish? *Spoiler alert* Of course it’s a mammal, but we wanted those who are grossly misinformed to still feel represented.



Warzone Stories: Pest Control! We’ve all been there: Rebirth Island, Grandma’s house, there’s a rat hiding in the darkest corner possible. Show your pest control capabilities with this special Calling Card that is sure to put fear into every Rose Operator for a hundred miles.

