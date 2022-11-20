10 most popular guns in Warzone 2.0: Weapon tier list

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2.0 has finally launched and players all over the world are working out the best and most meta weapons to take with them into Al-Mazrah. Here are the 10 most used guns in WZ2, as of November 20.

Warzone 2.0 has finally dropped, giving Call of Duty fans the world over the chance to drop into the battle royale sequel.

The weapon pool is currently as small as it’ll ever be and might take players some time to get used to, especially considering how many guns ultimately ended up in the first Warzone.

Right now it’s only Modern Warfare 2 weapons that players can drop into Al-Mazrah with, but which weapons are opponents using?

Naturally, the best weapons become the most meta and the most used, so be sure to regularly consult this list in order to stay ahead of the curve and give yourself the best chances of securing those all important wins. Using data from WZRanked, here are the 10 most popular guns in Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 top 10 best & most-used guns (pick-rate%)

10. MCPR-300 (3.47%)

Activision The MCPR-300 in MW2.

The MCPR-300 is a strong and versatile sniper rifle, capable of shredding enemy armor at longer ranges. It’s not as quick or heavy hitting as other options, but its all-round strength makes it a solid sniper in WZ2 right now.

9. VEL 46 (3.51%)

Activision The VEL 46 from MW2.

The VEL 46 is essentially past Modern Warfare series’ MP7. It fires fast and possesses a decent magazine size, allowing players to take on multiple enemies simultaneously. It just lacks the overall power to make it among the best SMGs in WZ2.

8. Fennec 45 (4.42%)

Activision The Fennec 45 in MW2.

The Fennec 45’s major strength is its fire rate, firing incredibly quickly and taking out enemies correspondingly fast. However, it does mean you’ll run out of ammo pretty rapidly, so make sure you bring extended mags and a secondary to cover you at medium to long range.

7. Kastov-74U (4.84%)

Activision Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2.

The Kastov-74U is the most compact and quick weapon in the Kastov platform, essentially the AK-74U of past Call of Duty titles. It hits hard at close ranges and has modest enough recoil to remain viable at middle distances. There’s only really its fire rate holding it back from being a behemoth.

6. SP-R 208 (5.09%)

Activision The SP-R 208 in MW2.

The SP-R 208 is technically a marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 2, so it fires and bolts far faster than its sniper rifle counterparts. The downside is the lesser damage but, one-shots are increasingly elusive in WZ2, accurate shots from the SP-R will pin enemies down even at the longest of distances.

5. TAQ-56 (5.29%)

Activision The TAQ-56 in MW2.

The TAQ-56 is the Scar-H assault rifle, and possesses the strengths and weaknesses the rifle has had in past iterations. Strong damage and range are balanced out by poor handling and moderate recoil, but the right attachments can make this a slow but incredibly powerful weapon.

4. M16 (5.32%)

Activision The M16 in MW2.

The M16 is a burst assault rifle that, despite being ridiculed in Modern Warfare 2 for its low damage and slow burst cycle, has proven incredibly strong in WZ2. Its low recoil and solid handling make it perfect to post up and laser enemies further afield. You’ll need a solid optic and stock, though.

3. STB 556 (6.52%)

Activision The STB 556 in MW2.

The STB 556 is one of the strongest all round ARs in Warzone and MW2. It has no discernible weaknesses and flourishes at medium range thanks to its high fire rate and controllable recoil. Only overall TTK is stopping it from ruling Al-Mazrah in the same way it does MW2 multiplayer.

2. Kastov 762 (7.46%)

Activision The Kastov 762 in MW2.

The Kastov 762 is the AK-47 of old in everything but name. Its high damage and excellent range are balanced by volatile recoil. Taking some time with the gun and learning its kick is a one-way ticket to Warzone 2 wins and shredding enemy armor as you pick them up.

1. M4 (25.79%)

Activision The M4 in MW2.

The M4 will be familiar to anyone with a few MW2 or WZ2 games under their belt. High fire rate, excellent damage and strong range result in another weapon with no tangible downsides.

It dominates Al-Mazrah in its current form, being picked by players in just over 1/4 of all scenarios. Expect a nerf from Infinity Ward soon, or another period of dominance like we saw the Grau, Bruen and more experience in Warzone Caldera.

There you have it! The 10 most used weapons in Warzone 2.0, as of November 20. We’ll be sure to update this list every week to keep you informed of the best and most viable guns in the CoD battle royale.