Best Striker Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Another powerful SMG that can hold its own at both close and medium range has surfaced with the Striker making its debut. Here’s the best Striker loadout to use in Warzone and dominate Urzikstan.

Long-term Call of Duty fans will have fond memories of the UMP-45. It dominated in the original Modern Warfare 2 and now returns in MW3 and Warzone as the Striker, an equally powerful weapon.

The Striker is unique amongst SMGs as it is incredibly accurate but still offers a competitive TTK up close. It serves as a middle ground between the WSP 9 and Striker 9. In a battle royale like Warzone where versatility is key, that positions the Striker nicely.

To help you get the most out of this SMG we’ve put together this meta loadout to use on Urzikstan.

Contents

Best Striker Warzone loadout

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel

Striker Elite Long Barrel Stock: No Stock

No Stock Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

With the Striker being so accurate to begin with you can get away with running the No Stock attachment which is excellent as it provides a massive boost to mobility and handling, perfect for an aggressive SMG.

That handling boost is so good that all four other attachments can be focused on improving range, recoil, and consistency. The most impactful attachment for reducing recoil is the L4R Flash Hider muzzle which is preferred over the alternatives as it doesn’t slow the gun down quite as much.

Combine that with the Sakin ZX Grip rear grip and the Striker becomes laser accurate and even able to compete against rifles in medium-range gunfights. Especially when the Striker Elite Long Barrel is also used which improves range, recoil, and aiming idle sway.

Finally, the 60 Round Drum is an obvious choice as it drastically reduces how often you’ll need to reload. This is a must in Warzone where the longer TTK will often see you burn through ammunition.

Activision The Striker is an impressively accurate SMG that can compete even at medium range.

Striker Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Stalker

Stalker Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stun Grenade

Despite its exceptional accuracy, the Striker is still an SMG at heart and therefore is best used with Perks that benefit an aggressive playstyle. For movement, the combination of Double Time in slot 1 and Stalker in slot 3 can’t be beat with these two Perks combining to make you much more mobile.

Since the 60 Round Drum does slow down the Striker’s reload speed a lot, it’s good to use Sleight of Hand in Perk slot 2 to reload faster. This makes sense on an SMG as you’ll regularly be taking close-range gunfights where small margins like a faster reload can make all the difference.

Resolute has already proven itself as a powerhouse Perk in slot 4, increasing your movement speed after taking damage. This is incredible on this loadout as the No Stock attachment stacks with Resolute letting you run very quickly.

A Throwing Knife is a classic option for the lethal slot to finish off downed enemies without having to waste ammo. As for tactical, a Stun Grenade can provide a huge advantage in an otherwise tight gunfight.

How to unlock Striker in Warzone

The Striker is unlocked in Warzone by reaching Level 4 when you first get access to the Gunsmith. Alternatively, extracting with a Striker in Zombies will also unlock the SMG.

Best alternative to Striker in Warzone

A great alternative to the Striker is the Rival-9 which trades range and versatility in favor of a more traditional SMG experience with the Rival having a rapid fire rate and dominating up close.

That’s all you need to know about the best Striker loadout to use in Warzone. Check out our other CoD content for more useful information:

