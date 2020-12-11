Logo
Best Warzone Assault Rifles and loadouts to use for them

Published: 11/Dec/2020 15:28 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 17:29

by James Busby
Activision / Infinity Ward

While the Warzone meta changes with every new update and content drop, there have been a number of weapons that have remained staple picks throughout each season. Here are the five best assault rifles you should be using. 

Warzone features plenty of deadly weapons, but one of the most versatile is that of the assault rifle. This weapon category offers fantastic damage, incredible accuracy, and great range — making it the most dominant class in the entire game. Versatility is imperative in Warzone, so it’s not hard to see why ARs remain such a staple pick amongst both the competitive and casual players. 

Whether you wish to beam your foes with laser-like precision or simply want a do-it-all gun you can rely on, you’ll want to add an AR to your loadout. However, not all assault rifles in Warzone are the same. In fact, there are only a few that are truly worth leveling up and using. To help you prepare for Warzone’s Season 1 update coming on December 16, we’ve put together five of the best assault rifles and the attachments you should be using. 

Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Kilo 141 Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The Kilo 141 is currently the best gun in Warzone.
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler
  • VLK 3.0X Optic
  • Commando Foregrip 
  • 60 Round Mags 

The Kilo 141 is the most dominant assault rifle in Warzone thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. In fact, this AR has proved so devastating that the majority of the playerbase utilizes it. Most top Warzone streamers utilize the Kilo in tournaments to give them the edge they need, so it’s certainly not hard to see why it remains at the top of the meta rankings. 

With this loadout, you’ll be able to effortlessly beam players from across all distances without having to do any recoil control. Simply click on your target and let the bullets fly. 

Best Grau 5.56 Warzone loadout 

Grau Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
Have you ever seen an ironsight so clean?
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • Tempus 26.4” Archangel
  • Tac Laser
  • Commando Foregrip
  • 60 Round Mags

While the Kilo may have taken the Grau’s top-place spot, this AR still comes a close second. The Grau has the cleanest ironsight in the entire game, which frees up an extra attachment slot when creating the perfect loadout. While the Grau’s lack of optic may make it slightly harder to remain accurate at a distance, it does give you the edge in close to medium engagement ranges.  

Despite receiving several nerfs, the Grau still rewards those who prefer to aggressively push their foes. In fact, this gun’s overall speed enables players to quickly snap onto their targets and put an end to their game-winning dreams. 

Best M13 Warzone loadout

M13 Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The M13 offers an incredibly speedy rate of fire.
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • Tempus Marksman
  • VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Commando Foregrip 
  • 60 Round Mags

The M13 is often overlooked in Warzone when it comes to the Kilo and Grau. It may not deal as much damage when it comes to the top ARs, but this gun makes up for this with its blisteringly fast rate of fire. Despite having manageable recoil, it’s often best to focus on close to mid-range engagements.

After all, the fast fire rate can quickly leave you in the dirt if you miss those first initial shots. If you’re after an AR that offers both speed and precision, then you’ll want to give the M13 a whirl. 

Best CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout

Activision / Infinity Ward
The CR-56 AMAX may have a little more recoil, but it is still a viable option.
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • XRK Zodiac S440
  • VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Commando Foregrip
  • 45 Round Mags 

The CR-56 AMAX (or the Galil) has remained a popular pick since its introduction in Warzone Season 4. This AR may have a much slower rate of fire, but this enables players to remain accurate across all ranges. If you are willing to look past this, you’ll be rewarded with an assault rifle that can melt through opponents in just a few hits. 

The most popular loadout is all about pushing the CR-56 AMAX to its ranged limits, while also keeping the gun’s ADS speed to a minimum. Don’t be put off by the AMAX’s 45 Round clip, as this AR is capable of pumping out some truly dizzying damage. 

Best M4A1 Warzone loadout 

M4A1 Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
It’s not hard to see why the M4A1 has remained a staple pick.
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • Stock M16 Grenadier 
  • VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Commando Foregrip
  • 60 Round Mags

The M4A1 has been the dominant assault rifle in Modern Warfare since the game released, but it now finds itself in fifth place in our Warzone AR rankings. While its moderate recoil keeps it from reclaiming the top spot, its high damage and great range make it one of the most versatile ARs in Warzone. 

The M4A1 can be kitted out in a multitude of different ways, but this build is all about bolstering the M4’s range. The added 60 rounds also enable you to punish multiple players, giving you the potential to claim those all-important squad wipes. 

Best Black Ops Cold War Assault Rifle to use in Warzone Season 1

AK-47 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The AK-47 could become a staple pick in Warzone Season 1.

While past iterations of the AK-47 have been unusable because of the gun’s significant recoil, the Black Ops Cold War variant is the most lethal AR in the game. This is thanks to a recoilless build that has been tearing up both the causal and competitive scene.

Whether you wish to melt through multiple foes in close-quarter sections of Verdansk or deliver devastating ranged headshots on Rebirth Island, you’ll want to add this AR to your arsenal.

Lastly, the Krig 6 is another solid choice in the AR category. While it doesn’t deal as much damage as the AK-47, it makes up for this with its fantastic precision. Time will tell whether either of these guns has what it takes to dethrone the Kilo 141.

So there you have it, the five best ARs in Call of Duty Warzone. Be sure to give each of these loadouts a go and see which one is best for you.

Best Warzone SMGs and loadouts to use for them

Published: 11/Dec/2020 17:12 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 17:27

by James Busby
Warzone SMGs
Activision / Infinity Ward

Warzone’s big Season 1 update may be right around the corner, but these five SMGs continue to dominate the virtual battlefields of Verdansk.  

Call of Duty has always prided itself on its fast-paced combat and it should come as no surprise that SMGs remain a staple pick in Warzone. While they may not offer the range or accuracy of the game’s deadly assault rifles, they do give players the tools to go on close-quarter tears. This hyper-aggressive playstyle may not be for every player, but having an SMG you can rely on is incredibly important. 

Unlike the AR class, the SMG category is not that varied, and many players often gravitate towards only a couple of picks. Of course, that hasn’t stopped certain loadouts from cropping up. To help you increase your win rate in Warzone, we’ve put together five of the best SMGs and the attachments you should be using. 

Best MP5 Warzone loadout

MP5 Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The MP5 still takes the crown for the best SMG.
  • Monolithic Integral Suppressor
  • FTAC Collapsible
  • Merc Foregrip
  • 45 Round Mags
  • Stippled Grip Tape

It should come as no surprise that the MP5 is the top pick. In fact, this snappy SMG has remained the top pick since Warzone’s launch. Its high fire rate and incredible damage make it the best choice for those close-quarters firefights. 

This loadout is one the fastest in the entire game, allowing players to quickly sweep corners and flush out any pesky campers. Consider using this loadout to supplement your favorite assault rifle class to ensure you’re dealing as much as possible. 

Best MP7 Warzone loadout

MP7 Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The MP7 delivers incredibly accurate hip fire.
  • Monolithic Suppressor
  • FSS Recon 
  • Tac Laser
  • Merc Foregrip
  • 60 Round Mags

A lot more MP7 loadouts have started to crop up across Verdansk and while it may not deal as much damage as the MP5, it is still a worthy choice. Unlike most guns in Modern Warfare, the MP7 delivers highly accurate hip fire, making it great for those moments where you don’t have time to ADS. 

Whether you’re tired of using the MP5 or just want to melt squads with the hip fire, then the MP7 is a great choice. 

Best Uzi Warzone loadout

Uzi Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The Uzi may be small, but it is capable of pumping out some decent damage.
  • Monolithic Suppressor
  • FSS Carbine Pro
  • No Stock
  • Merc Foregrip
  • .41 AE 32-Round Mags

While the Uzi has often been left to sit around Verdansk as unwanted floor loot, it can shine with the right attachments. The Uzi combines high mobility with fast rates of fire, giving you the speed to outmanoeuvre your opponents and get the drop on those slower than you. 

The loadout can be used effectively when hip fired, but attachments make aiming down sights so quick that there really is no need. Simply snap onto your target and get blasting. 

Best P90 Warzone loadout

P90 Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The P90 is a great choice for those that want an SMG with a little extra range.
  • Monolithic Suppressor
  • FORGE TAC Retribution 
  • Tac Laser
  • Fly Strap 
  • Stippled Grip Tape

Unlike the other SMGs on the list, the P90 is actually capable of taking down targets at a medium range. Its high rate of fire and minimal recoil will keep your shots accurate, while also keeping you competitive in close-quarter environments. 

For many players, the MP5 and MP7 will remain the top picks, but if you’re willing to try out another SMG, then you might find some luck with the P90.

Best PP19 Bizon Warzone loadout 

PP19 Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
This SMG is certainly a rarer sight in Warzone.
  • Monolithic Suppressor
  • 8.7” Steel
  • Tac Laser
  • Corvus Skeleton Stock 
  • Stippled Grip Tape 

The PP19 Bizon became a common site across Verdansk when it was introduced as floor loot back in Season 4. Since then, this SMG has worked its way up the popularity rankings and claimed a fifth-place spot. 

Off meta guns aren’t exactly known for their competitive nature, however, the PP19 Bizon does offer some decent mid-range options. Of course, hip-fire is the main priority with this build, but Monolithic Suppressor and 8.7” Steel barrel can give you that little bit extra range damage when you need it. 

Best Black Ops Cold War SMG to use in Warzone Season 1

Black Ops Cold War AK74u
Activision / Treyarch
The AK74u could end up being one of the most dominant SMGs in Warzone

While the MP5 dominated the early weeks of Black Ops Cold War, significant nerfs to its damage range mean other SMGs have had time to come to the forefront. The AK-74u is now arguably the strongest SMG in the game.

It’s high bullet velocity and damage output allow you to get shots off quickly, while its 40 round mag attachment ensures you can maintain pressure when it really matters. Pair this with the gun’s minimal recoil, and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best SMGs in BOCW.

The Bullfrog has also been getting a lot of attention from pro players thanks to its high ammo count and decent damage. If that wasn’t enough, the bullfrog is rumored to be getting a buff in the next patch, which could make it a priority pick for many Warzone players.

So there you have, the five best SMGs in Modern Warfare’s Warzone. We’ll be updating this list once Warzone Season 1 starts, so be sure to check back here for all the latest updates. 