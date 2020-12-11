Best Warzone Assault Rifles and loadouts to use for them

While the Warzone meta changes with every new update and content drop, there have been a number of weapons that have remained staple picks throughout each season. Here are the five best assault rifles you should be using.

Warzone features plenty of deadly weapons, but one of the most versatile is that of the assault rifle. This weapon category offers fantastic damage, incredible accuracy, and great range — making it the most dominant class in the entire game. Versatility is imperative in Warzone, so it’s not hard to see why ARs remain such a staple pick amongst both the competitive and casual players.

Whether you wish to beam your foes with laser-like precision or simply want a do-it-all gun you can rely on, you’ll want to add an AR to your loadout. However, not all assault rifles in Warzone are the same. In fact, there are only a few that are truly worth leveling up and using. To help you prepare for Warzone’s Season 1 update coming on December 16, we’ve put together five of the best assault rifles and the attachments you should be using.

Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

VLK 3.0X Optic

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The Kilo 141 is the most dominant assault rifle in Warzone thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. In fact, this AR has proved so devastating that the majority of the playerbase utilizes it. Most top Warzone streamers utilize the Kilo in tournaments to give them the edge they need, so it’s certainly not hard to see why it remains at the top of the meta rankings.

With this loadout, you’ll be able to effortlessly beam players from across all distances without having to do any recoil control. Simply click on your target and let the bullets fly.

Best Grau 5.56 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tac Laser

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

While the Kilo may have taken the Grau’s top-place spot, this AR still comes a close second. The Grau has the cleanest ironsight in the entire game, which frees up an extra attachment slot when creating the perfect loadout. While the Grau’s lack of optic may make it slightly harder to remain accurate at a distance, it does give you the edge in close to medium engagement ranges.

Despite receiving several nerfs, the Grau still rewards those who prefer to aggressively push their foes. In fact, this gun’s overall speed enables players to quickly snap onto their targets and put an end to their game-winning dreams.

Best M13 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

Tempus Marksman

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The M13 is often overlooked in Warzone when it comes to the Kilo and Grau. It may not deal as much damage when it comes to the top ARs, but this gun makes up for this with its blisteringly fast rate of fire. Despite having manageable recoil, it’s often best to focus on close to mid-range engagements.

After all, the fast fire rate can quickly leave you in the dirt if you miss those first initial shots. If you’re after an AR that offers both speed and precision, then you’ll want to give the M13 a whirl.

Best CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Zodiac S440

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

The CR-56 AMAX (or the Galil) has remained a popular pick since its introduction in Warzone Season 4. This AR may have a much slower rate of fire, but this enables players to remain accurate across all ranges. If you are willing to look past this, you’ll be rewarded with an assault rifle that can melt through opponents in just a few hits.

The most popular loadout is all about pushing the CR-56 AMAX to its ranged limits, while also keeping the gun’s ADS speed to a minimum. Don’t be put off by the AMAX’s 45 Round clip, as this AR is capable of pumping out some truly dizzying damage.

Best M4A1 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

Stock M16 Grenadier

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The M4A1 has been the dominant assault rifle in Modern Warfare since the game released, but it now finds itself in fifth place in our Warzone AR rankings. While its moderate recoil keeps it from reclaiming the top spot, its high damage and great range make it one of the most versatile ARs in Warzone.

The M4A1 can be kitted out in a multitude of different ways, but this build is all about bolstering the M4’s range. The added 60 rounds also enable you to punish multiple players, giving you the potential to claim those all-important squad wipes.

Best Black Ops Cold War Assault Rifle to use in Warzone Season 1

While past iterations of the AK-47 have been unusable because of the gun’s significant recoil, the Black Ops Cold War variant is the most lethal AR in the game. This is thanks to a recoilless build that has been tearing up both the causal and competitive scene.

Whether you wish to melt through multiple foes in close-quarter sections of Verdansk or deliver devastating ranged headshots on Rebirth Island, you’ll want to add this AR to your arsenal.

Lastly, the Krig 6 is another solid choice in the AR category. While it doesn’t deal as much damage as the AK-47, it makes up for this with its fantastic precision. Time will tell whether either of these guns has what it takes to dethrone the Kilo 141.

So there you have it, the five best ARs in Call of Duty Warzone. Be sure to give each of these loadouts a go and see which one is best for you.