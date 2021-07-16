Best Grau 5.56 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Setup, Perk

Modern Warfare’s Grau 5.56 may no longer be the best AR in the game, but this deadly class proves just how powerful it is in Warzone Season 4.

Despite being released back in March of 2020, the Grau still remains a decent pick for those that prefer close to mid-range firefights. While the likes of the Krig and FARA may still remain at the top of Warzone’s AR meta, the Grau can still net you plenty of kills.

With its clean ironsight, fantastic accuracy, and decent damage, the Grau is capable of melting even the most well-armored foes. In order to help you get the most out of the Grau in the game’s various battle royale modes, we’ve made the following no recoil loadout.

Best Grau build for Warzone

Paired with the .357 Monolithic Suppressor, this Grau build packs a punch at long range.

Best Grau attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

This class is about two things: accuracy, and getting the best of both worlds. As the gun stats suggest, this Grau 5.56 build is all about maximizing accuracy, range, and control, and while the hit on mobility is considerable, you won’t have to worry about that.

Why? Well, because you’ll have the extremely overpowered MAC-10 in your back pocket to pull out for all close-range engagements. This means that you’ll have a powerful AR to beam enemies with an unbeatable SMG that can melt anyone who comes close.

Best Grau setup

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: MAC-10

MAC-10 Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

It’s important to mention for this class and all other Warzone loadouts that having Amped is crucial. This is because of how much it speeds up your weapon swap animation. While you could switch out Overkill for Ghost, the close-quarter kill potential offered from the MAC-10 is just too good to give up.

Meanwhile, the first perk can either be E.O.D. or Double Time. E.O.D. is great at keeping you safe from enemy explosives, while Double Time enables you to tear across Verdanks at breakneck speed. Of course, these perks will largely depend on personal preference, but these are statistically the best choices.

How to unlock the Grau in Warzone

In order to add the Grau to your arsenal, you’ll need to eliminate 5 players with an assault rifle in a minute, 25 times. This challenge is not easy to pull off in Warzone, particularly when many of your opponents will be kitted out with armor plates.

Instead, it’s best to head on over to Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer where you can take advantage of the quicker TTK. Smaller maps like Rust and Shipment will also help speed this process up even further, so consider waiting for these maps to appear in your playlist.

Alternative Grau loadout

The Grau is known for its hyper-aggressive playstyle thanks to its incredibly fast ADS, decent mobility, and highly precise firing pattern. This makes it particularly potent in close to mid-range firefight – an area that the FFAR shines in.

While the FFAR may struggle at longer ranges, its overall damage and ease of use are currently unparalleled in Warzone. You can check out our best FFAR loadout right here.

There you have it, our best Grau 5.56 loadout to use in Warzone right now. If you have any other classes that have been getting you great results, make sure to tweet them @DexertoINTEL, we’d love to see what you’re rocking!