Best Warzone PP19 Bizon class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The PP19 Bizon is a Modern Warfare weapon that hasn’t had a lot of attention from the community since the release of Warzone. However, players are beginning to pick up this lethal SMG and realizing how powerful it can be with the right build.

When it comes to picking an SMG in Warzone Season 4, the majority of players are utilizing the Cold War MP5 or the MAC-10. Both weapons have an extremely fast TTK and are regarded as the ‘meta’ guns.

However, while certainly not contesting the top spots of the SMG tier list, the PP19 Bizon is still a great option that offers a lot of mobility and damage.

Of course, in order to make the most out of the Bizon, it’s key you have a solid class that allows you to effectively take down foes in Verdansk.

Luckily, we’ve put together the best loadout that you can use to get the upper hand over your opponents.

Best PP19 Bizon loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 8.7″ Steel

8.7″ Steel Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

The first two attachments you’ll want you to equip are the Monolithic Suppressor and 8.7″ Steel barrel. These will massively increase your damage output, as well as reducing its recoil.

On top of this, the suppressor will keep you off enemy radars, meaning your location will remain covert even when firing.

Next up, utilize the 5mW Laser to improve your ADS time and run the No Stock attachment to increase your overall mobility.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Stippled Grip Tape to reduce the Bizon’s ADS time even further and aid your sprint to fire speed. Keep in mind, you don’t need to run anything in the ammo slot as the Bizon has a lot of bullets in its default mag.

How to unlock the PP19 Bizon in Warzone

Unlocking the PP19 Bizon is relatively simple, but it will require you to play quite a few games before you can get your hands on the weapon.

Advertisement

All you have to do is reach level 42 in Warzone and the deadly SMG will be yours to customize and use in-game.

So there you have it, that’s the best PP19 Bizon loadout in Warzone Season 4, make sure you give this build a try and see if you can pick up any wins on Verdnask.