Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

The M4 is a classic CoD Assault Rifle, and it’s set to be a major player in the early Warzone 2 meta. With this in mind, we’ve put together the best M4 loadout in Warzone 2, complete with the ideal attachments and Perks.

Warzone 2 has finally arrived, and players are diving into all the new features that Infinity Ward have cooked up, from the revamped Gulag to the Interrogation system.

But ultimately, success in Warzone 2 comes down to picking the right weapon, and the M4 is set to dominate the early meta. The classic Assault Rifle is one of Modern Warfare 2’s top guns, and it’s primed to take over Al Mazrah as well.

Check out the best M4 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 below, along with the ideal combination of attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Contents

Best M4 Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Warzone 2 is still in its early stages, so it’s too soon to know what the surefire meta loadout will be. However, based on our experience with the weapon, a build that reduces recoil while buffing its effectiveness at range is the best bet.

We begin our best M4 loadout with the Echoless-80 Muzzle, which improves the weapon’s bullet velocity while also keeping your shots off the enemies minimap. Then we’ve gone for the Hightower 20″ Barrel, for another boost to bullet velocity as well as general damage range.

Optics are mostly down to personal preference, but we like the Cronen Mini Pro as it offers great accuracy without consuming the whole screen. In the Underbarrel slot, we recommend the FSS Sharkfin 90, which drastically improves recoil control to make the M4 a laser at mid-range, ideal for the open spaces of Al Mazrah.

Lastly, if you’re playing Warzone 2 on squads, you’re going to need enough ammo to take down multiple enemies without reloading. That’s why we’ve picked the 60 Round Mags to help you dispatch as much of the opposing team as possible before having to change clips.

Best M4 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenades

Choosing the right Perks is vital in Warzone 2, and we recommend starting with Overkill to bring another primary weapon along. The M4 is dominant at mid-range, so adding a Sniper Rifle like the LA-B 330 will give you an edge in long-range fights.

Next up is Bomb Squad to protect you from incoming explosives which can quickly send you to the Gulag. In the Bonus slot is Fast Hands, allowing you to reload quickly and switch between your two weapons with ease.

Ghost is likely to be a meta Perk as it was in the original Warzone, keeping you off the enemy’s radar to open up flanking opportunities.

Equipment-wise, you can’t go wrong with Semtex to quickly flush a squad out of a building, paired with Flash Grenades to disorientate players before moving in for the kill.

How to unlock the M4 in Warzone 2

Luckily, the M4 is one of the guns available from the start in Warzone 2, so all you have to do is reach Level 4 to unlock Gunsmith and begin experimenting with loadouts.

Best M4 alternatives in Warzone 2

It may take some time for you to find the perfect weapon in Warzone 2, so if the M4 isn’t working you could switch to the Taq-56 AR.

But if you want something a little more mobile, the Kastov-74u could be the way to go.

For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

Do Warzone skins carry over to Warzone 2? | What are Strongholds in Warzone 2? | All Warzone 2 vehicles and Gas Stations | Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? | How do Warzone 2 circles work?