The man, the myth, the legend – Jack Black is everything and more. Now, one of his most “classic” films is available to stream on Netflix.

When it comes to long-lost movies getting their second chance at redemption, Netflix is the streaming platform that typically has the monopoly.

Films such as Neighbors, Lakeview Terrace, and Black Adam have all recently graced the Netflix top 10 chart, with the underdog Sniper series looking to be hot on their heels.

Now, it’s the turn of a Jack Black classic to have its moment on the streaming platform, having been added to its back catalog in time for 2024.

“Classic” Jack Black movie is now on Netflix

Jack Black’s “classic” 2003 movie School of Rock is now available to stream on Netflix.

The film follows Dewey Finn (Black), an amateur rock enthusiast, who slyly takes up his friend’s job by posing as a substitute teacher. Bearing no qualifications, he instead starts training the students to form a band.

School of Rock has since been turned into a successful stage show, as well as a more short-lived TV series between 2016-2018.

The movie also starred Sarah Silverman, Joan Cusack, Mike White – who most recently is known for creating The White Lotus – and Miranda Cosgrove.

“Classic. Better than most modern films and the budget was probably minimal,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news.

“The year is off to a very lovely start,” a second added, with a third commenting “IK what my first film of the year is.”

“The movie School of Rock probably teaches us a great lesson. The movie teaches us that rock music is really a passion, a pursuit,” a fourth fan weighed in.

Other than School of Rock, Jack Black’s musical chops haven’t gone unnoticed, with his time in Tenacious D resurfacing online, as well as his standout song in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He’s next set to appear in Kung Fu Panda 4.

