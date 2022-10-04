Avengers The Kang Dynasty: Release date, cast, plot & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the first of two new Avengers movies in the MCU, including its release date, whether there’s a trailer, cast, plot, and other details.

So far, we’ve had four Avengers movies: The Avengers (also known as Avengers Assemble in the UK), Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The latter two films were a climactic double-bill capping off the Infinity Saga, with Thanos snapping half of all life in the universe to dust, and eventually fading to ash himself.

That was just one saga, and two new Avengers movies are already on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s horizon. So, here’s what we know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, from its release date to trailers, cast, plot, and other details.

Disney+

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is due for release on May 2, 2025.

It is the third of four confirmed movies in the MCU’s Phase Six so far, coming after Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four, and before Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025. That’s right, Marvel is going down the Matrix Reloaded/Revolutions route.

Avengers The Kang Dynasty trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at the time of writing.

As the movie has yet to enter production, we’ll be waiting a while for any footage, but we’ll update this space upon it being shared online.

Avengers The Kang Dynasty cast: Who’s in it?

Given the movie’s title, we can expect Jonathan Majors to star as Kang the Conqueror. Majors debuted in Loki as He Who Remains, and will appear as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Otherwise, official cast details have yet to be shared, but there are some sensible predictions to be made. As it’s an Avengers movie, it’s safe to expect any of the following characters:

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier/White Wolf

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Don Cheadle as War Machine

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Wong as Wong

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

There’s a few question marks. James Gunn said Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be “the last time people will see this team of Guardians”, so it’s unclear if they will return.

There’s also the worrying anticipation of Marvel finding a way to resurrect Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. as Steve Rogers and Tony Stark.

Finally, while it’s likely, it remains to be seen whether the new Disney+ cast will graduate to the big-screen Avengers arena, including Haillee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight, Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, and eventually, Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

Avengers The Kang Dynasty plot: What is it about?

While there aren’t any official plot details at the time of writing, the movie may adapt elements of the Kang Dynasty comics event, which made for a 16-part Marvel storyline between 2001 and 2002.

The omnibus’ official synopsis reads: “Kang the Conqueror has been a foe of the Avengers for decades! Now, witness his ultimate triumph, as he brings all of his vast cross-time spanning legions to bear to conquer the Earth once and for all!

“Can Earth’s Mightiest Heroes hold back the colossal forces arrayed against them or will they face defeat and subjugation beneath the boot of the Conqueror?”

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.