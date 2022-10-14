Marvel Zombies: Release date window, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Marvel Zombies is about to rise from the grave into the MCU – so, here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details.

Marvel Zombies, a spin-off series from another MCU animated series, What If…? is well in the works, and fans are getting very excited for it.

This upcoming Disney+ series is set to be gory, gruesome, and unlike most of the stuff we’ve seen in the MCU – barring What If…?, obviously.

While not a ton of official information has been released about the project, barring a mention at this year’s Marvel presentation for San Diego Comic-Con, there’s still plenty to talk about. So here’s everything we know.

As for writing this, there is no specific release date for Marvel Zombies – however, the show is set to release sometime in 2024.

This show will be the first one released by Marvel with a TV-MA rating, and it will also be the shortest, with only four episodes.

Michael Zeb Wells, the head writer and executive producer on Marvel Zombies, stated at Comic-Con that he wasn’t sure when the series was coming out, but that he was excited about the project:

“So I did not do [the Zombie episode] but I’m doing the spin-off. So it’s not out yet. But I love that episode too, so when I got the call that they were going to do a spin-off from that episode, I was like ‘oh yeah, let’s do it.’ So it’s four episodes, not sure when it comes yet, but it’s looking really cool.”

This section will be updated when we find out more.

Marvel Zombies trailer: Is there a trailer?

Currently, there is no trailer for Marvel Zombies. It’s likely that we won’t be seeing any promotional footage for a while.

But check out the trailer for the Zombie episode of What If…? to get an idea of how things will go:

This section will be updated when we find out more.

Marvel Zombies cast: Who is starring in the show?

As of now, Simu Li, AKA Shang Chi, is the only confirmed cast member for Marvel Zombies. However, it is expected that most of the show’s characters will be voiced by their live action actors.

The show will most likely include all of the characters that the Zombie episode of What If…? did, along with some newcomers, which overall includes:

Zombies

Captain America (Who could either be voiced by Chris Evans or Hudson Thames)

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson)

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen)

The Abomination (Time Roth)

Ikaris (Richard Madden)

Survivors

Ant Man (Paul Rudd)

Spider-Man (Who could either be voice by Tom Holland or Josh Keaton)

Black Panther (It is uncertain who will voice Black Panther as of now)

Shang Chi (Simu Li)

Katy Chen (Awkwafina)

Death Dealer (Ande Le)

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld)

Jimmy Woo (Randall Park)

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

Red Guardian (David Harbour)

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani)

This section will be updated when we find out more.

Marvel Zombies plot: What will happen in the show?

Marvel Zombies currently has no official plot synopsis. However, it will be obviously inspired by the events of the Zombie What If…? episode, along with the comic series of the same name.

The story of the comics explores an apocalyptic version of the MCU, where a Quantum Virus has turned most of the MCU’s superheroes into zombies.

What If… Zombies!? ended on a cliffhanger, with survivors heading to Wakanda to create a cure for the virus using the Mind Stone. However, Zombie Thanos was there waiting for them. It seems that the new show will be picking up from where that episode left off, which means a big zombie battle is on the way.

This section will be updated when we find out more.

Marvel’s What If…? is currently available to stream on Disney+