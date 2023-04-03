White Lotus season 3: New setting, plot, cast & everything we know

The White Lotus has become one of the biggest TV shows in the world, and with season 3 confirmed to be on the way, here is everything we know so far and the next instalment in the hilarious and, at times, mind-boggling series.

White Lotus season 2 took over the internet and most TV screens when it debuted in 2022, the second season of the show picking up the moment from the first and building upon it in a near-perfect way.

Creator by writer Mike White, who many know from School of Rock, the series pokes fun at the wealthy, with a cast of character who are all as unlikable as each other put together. However, each season has a dark twist, with black market trading, death and more underpinning the glitz and glamor of each location and the superficial lives of each character.

With the location of season 3 having just been confirmed, we’ve gathered everything we know so far about the upcoming season ahead of its release.

White Lotus season 3 cast: Who will be in the new season?

Part of what makes The White Lotus such a hit is the fantastic ensemble of actors and characters each season includes. In particular, Jennifer Coolidge’s performance as the lovable but naive Tanya McQuoid has earned the star two Golden Globe awards.

Sadly Tanya will not be back for the third season of the show after her death during the finale of season 2. However, fans are hoping that the likes of Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and more return to the show once more for the new season.

However, there are new rumors circulating that Danny Devito could be in season 3 of the show after the actor was spotted with Mike White earlier in 2023.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we updated with all the latest casting details and rumors for White Lotus season 3.

White Lotus season 3 setting: Where will it take place?

HBO White Lotus is known for its beautiful locations and amazing cast

While we may not know who will star in season 3 of White Lotus, one thing we do know is where it will take place. In March 2023, Dexerto reported that the White Lotus season will be set in Thailand.

Given that seasons 1 & 2 both took place at fancy hotels and beautiful locations, this new season will likely follow suit. However, the exact location where in Thailand is yet to be revealed by creator Mike White.

White Lotus season 3 plot predictions: What will happen in the third season?

HBO The White Lotus season 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2022

Previously, series creator Mike White hinted that Season 3 may take place in Asia, with the focus this time around being on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said during a clip at the end of the season 2 finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

