The Penguin HBO Max show: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Colin Farrell reprises his role as The Penguin in HBO Max’s The Batman spin-off show. If you’re looking for release date information, cast members, or plot – you’re in the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about The Penguin HBO Max show.

The streets of Gotham City are flooded with crime and Colin Farrell’s The Penguin is out to seize control. Before Matt Reeves delivers The Batman 2 to the big screen, fans of Robert Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight won’t have to wait too long for another hit of DC goodness.

Collin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot is getting their HBO Max show, as The Batman establishes its own shared universe away from the DCEU.

So, prepare yourselves for another descent into Gotham’s underworld. Here’s all you need to know about The Penguin HBO Max show.

The Penguin HBO Max: When will it be released?

There is no official release date for The Penguin right now. However, we speculate the upcoming The Batman spin-off will arrive by early 2024.

If you’re keen to watch it and you’re in the U.S, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription. It is likely that it will be available for Sky subscribers in the UK, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The Penguin HBO Max: Who will be in it?

Currently, the only confirmed cast member is Colin Farrell, who will be reprising the titular role. The Batman made mention of Salvatore Maroni, the brutal gangster at the top of Gotham’s underworld. Perhaps the show will finally put a face to the name.

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures Batman crossed paths with The Penguin during his raid of The Iceberg Lounge.

Of course, many of us are wondering whether Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will appear. It is possible that he may cameo in the show.

The Penguin HBO Max: What will it be about?

Plot details have yet to emerge for The Penguin, but we do know that the show will be set at least one week after The Batman’s conclusion. The Penguin “starts about a week after the film The Batman ends. So Gotham is still somewhat underwater,” Farrell said to Extra.

“I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone’s office.”

Speaking with Collider, he also revealed that he has “read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz.”

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures The Penguin will have an opportunity to expand his operations following The Batman.

The show will likely be “six or eight hours” according to Farrell. Though Reeves is busy prepping The Batman’s sequel movie, Farrell has assured fans that “Matt Reeves is all over it. And sure Matt is borderline OCD when it comes to his focus and trying to do something new and original and with feeling and aesthetic and all that good stuff.”

Craig Zobel (The Mare of Easttown) will be directing the first two episodes.