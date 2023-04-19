The Mandalorian Season 4: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know so far about The Mandalorian Season 4, including any possible release date information, cast, plot speculation, and more.

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale has arrived, closing out this larger chapter of Din and Grogu’s story ahead of Dave Filoni’s next wave of Star Wars TV, starting with Ahsoka and leading to his Heir to the Empire movie.

Picking up after the tear-jerking Season 2 closer – and those episodes in The Book of Boba Fett – we’ve followed the galaxy far, far away’s cutest father-and-son duo as they helped Bo-Katan retake Mandalore and liberate it from Moff Gideon and the Empire.

Article continues after ad

With fans diving into the last episode today, they’ll likely be keen to find out more about what comes next – so, here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian Season 4.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian to follow…

Disney+

Will there be a The Mandalorian Season 4?

Yes, The Mandalorian Season 4 has already been confirmed.

In 2022, showrunner Jon Favreau told CinemaBlend he was already working on the fourth season. “With television, we’re very lucky that we don’t have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]’s doing Ahsoka, it’s very much informing the writing that I’m doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4.”

He also told BFMTV: “Season 4? Yeah, I’ve written it already. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story, so we had mapped it out, Dave and I, and then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing during post-production, because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Article continues after ad

Is there a The Mandalorian Season 4 release date?

The Mandalorian Season 4 doesn’t have a release date, but we’d expect it to arrive sometime in 2024.

The show’s debut season premiered in 2019, with the second season dropping on Disney+ a year later. Global restrictions got in the way of Season 3, resulting in a three-year gap until its release.

The first two seasons hit our screens in October/November time, so we’d expect the same next year for The Mandalorian, given the Star Wars slate on the horizon: Visions Season 2, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, Andor Season 2, and The Acolyte.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this space when we have more information.

The Mandalorian Season 4 cast: Who’ll be in it?

Pedro Pascal would almost definitely return as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian Season 4.

As for others – with the exception of his adopted child, Grogu – we don’t know. The Season 3 finale was essentially a reset for Din, so we may see him interacting with a host of strange, dangerous new characters across the galaxy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For now, we’d expect the following people to return in The Mandalorian Season 4 cast:

Article continues after ad

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Taika Waititi as IG-11

Giancarlo Esposito reprised his role as Moff Gideon, but he appeared to meet a fiery end in the finale – although he was working on clones, so there’s definitely scope for him to come back. There’s also the small matter of Thrawn, the inbound Legends villain who’ll make his live-action debut in Ahsoka.

The Mandalorian Season 4 plot: What will it be about?

While there aren’t official plot details for The Mandalorian Season 4 right now, we’re expecting to see Din and Grogu working together on bounty-hunting adventures in the lead-up to Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie.

Article continues after ad

The Season 3 finale gave our heroes a happy ending. Din and Grogu are now living in Nevarro, ready to embark on freelance missions for the New Republic, and Bo-Katan and The Armorer have liberated Mandalore from the Empire.

We may be in peacetime now, but Grand Admiral Thrawn is coming, as is Dave Filoni’s Mando-verse movie, which will tie all of the live-action shows together for a big-screen conclusion.

Lucasfilm

The executive producer, who’ll be directing the film, told Variety: “On a base level, I would just say the coming conflict, the growing idea that the Empire wasn’t as defeated as a lot of people want to believe and that the remnant is out there.

Article continues after ad

“We saw that from the very beginning with The Mandalorian and how Gideon was plotting. There are always people that are willing to undermine something that the Republic is trying to build and put back on its feet.

“I grew up with a lot of stories in the expanding universe that were exploring what happened after Return of the Jedi. There has been this, for fans, idea that there was a new Republic and a remnant Empire and the conflict persisted after Return of the Jedi, even though the heroes won and were more in control.

Article continues after ad

“What did that control look like? And since Force Awakens is 30 years on out from Return of the Jedi, we have room then to tell another story. That’s what I’m coalescing into this time period.”

Is The Mandalorian Season 4 trailer out?

No, there’s no trailer for The Mandalorian Season 4 right now. It’s still in development, but we’ll update this space upon the release of any footage.

In the meantime, check out our other Star Wars and The Mandalorian coverage below:

Article continues after ad

The Mandalorian Season 3 cast | Season 3 episodes & release schedule | When does The Mandalorian take place? | Will there be a Mandalorian movie? | Andor Season 2 | The Acolyte | Star Wars Visions Season 2