A hilarious Seth Rogen and Zack Efron comedy from the 2010s is receiving a new lease of life, climbing the Netflix charts in the United States.

Zack Efron is currently receiving critical acclaim for his performance in The Iron Claw, a biopic of wrestling brothers the Von Erichs, which is currently creating Oscar buzz.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen has spent 2023 starring in movie Dumb Money and TV series Platonic, as well as voicing Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Bebop in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

But a 2014 movie that unites the unlikely duo recently dropped on Netflix, and is currently climbing the streamer’s chart.

Underrated Seth Rogen & Zack Efron comedy climbs Netflix chart

Neighbors – which was titled Bad Neighbours in the UK – is currently sitting at Number 7 in the Netflix charts in the US. Meaning new audiences are being introduced to its bawdy ‘Frat Pack’ charms.

Alongside Rogen and Efron, the movie stars Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jerrod Carmichael, Craig Roberts, Lisa Kudrow, and Ike Barinholtz, with the official synopsis as follows:

“A young couple suffering from arrested development are forced to live next to a fraternity house after the birth of their newborn baby.”

Nicholas Stoller directed from a script by Andrew J. Cohen and Brendan O’Brien, and the movie was a smash-hit, grossing $270 million from a budget of just $18 million. So-much-so that a sequel was quickly green-lit.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (Bad Neighbours 2 in the UK) included even more stars to the mix, with the cast adding Chloe Grace Moretz, Beanie Feldstein, Hannibal Buress, Selena Gomez, Kelsey Grammer, Billy Eichner, and Akwafina to the mix.

But it was very much a case of diminishing returns, with the sequel earning $108 million, from a budget of $35 million. Meaning we’re yet to hear rumblings of a threequel.

Neighbors is currently streaming on Netflix, while The Iron Claw hits US theaters on December 22, 2023, and UK cinemas on February 9, 2024. You can read our four-star review of the movie here.

Article continues after ad

