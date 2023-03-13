The Last of Us Season 2: Everything we know – cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about The Last of Us Season 2, from any release date and trailer information to cast, plot, and more.

They did it. They really did it. Not only did HBO produce an incredible adaptation, but it’s already the top contender for the best show of 2023, setting a new prestige standard for video game movies and TV shows.

Any and all concerns were put to rest in the first episode: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are perfect as Joel and Ellie, while Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin managed to honor what’s most sacred about the game and create something that’s just as vital for fans as it is for newcomers.

Article continues after ad

After that heart-throttling finale, the wait is on the next chapter of Joel and Ellie’s story – so, here’s everything we know about The Last of Us Season 2 so far.

The Last of Us Season 2 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing – however, it won’t arrive until sometime in 2024 at the very earliest.

While hampered by global restrictions at the time, filming (including reshoots) on the first season took place between July 2021 and October 2022, with the bulk of production wrapping up in June 2022. That’s all before post-production, in itself a sizeable undertaking given the amount of VFX work.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Collider, Pascal was asked if he expects to start filming the second season this year. “In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring?” Ultimately, he came around to specifics saying, “Yes, there is a chance. Yes,” he said.

The good news is this: it’s officially been renewed for Season 2, so we don’t need to wait on that confirmation.

The Last of Us Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

While certain roles have still to be confirmed, we can expect The Last of Us Season 2 cast to include:

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

During an appearance on The Last of Pods podcast, Ramsey said: “I’m really excited. It still feels surreal to me that it’s going to go again.

Article continues after ad

“But also, I don’t want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season, because Season 1 of The Last of Us was the best year of my life, and it’s not going to be the same.

“I just have to go into it being like, ‘This is Season 2. And I love Season 1, but this is just going to be different.’ I’m really excited. I just, yeah, want to be back in Canada with Craig Mazin and Pedro [Pascal] for a little bit. It’s going to be really nice.”

Depending on how much of Part 2 is covered in the second season, there are a few roles still to be cast, including:

Article continues after ad

Abby

Dina

Jesse

Lev

Yara

Manny

Fans were convinced they spotted Dina in Episode 6 in the first season, and it was all-but-confirmed by the showrunners, but it’s unclear if that same actress will return.

Speculation mostly surrounds Abby. We won’t get into spoilers in this section, but all we can say is this: she’s the antagonist of Part 2 and she’ll likely be just as controversial in the show as she was in the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shannon Berry, who starred as Dot Campbell in The Wilds, has been linked to the role for a few weeks now, and with good reason – you can read more about that here, and we’ll update this space once her casting is confirmed.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Before we get into this, be warned: we’re going to discuss the plot of The Last of Us Part 2, so expect some major spoilers in this section. Stop reading now if you don’t want to know.

Sony

If Season 2 follows Part 2, the show will skip ahead five years. Joel and Ellie are living in Jackson together, but their relationship falls apart when Joel confesses to lying about the Fireflies back at the hospital.

One blustery, snowy day, Joel and Tommy are on patrol when they rescue a girl from an infected horde. When they reach an outpost, they’re ambushed by her group, revealed to be part of the Washington Liberation Front.

Article continues after ad

This girl is Abby, the daughter of the Firefly doctor Joel murdered while rescuing Ellie from the hospital in Salt Lake City.

When they don’t return to Jackson, Ellie and Dina head out to find them. When Ellie reaches the same outpost, she’s forced to watch as Abby beats Joel to death with a golf club. Ellie vows to get her revenge, and she sets off to find Abby.

Sony

Speaking to GQ in February 2023, Ramsey said she’d visited the writers’ room for Season 2. “It was so cool to hear them talk about ideas — I’ve watched quite a lot of the gameplay of the second game, just because I’ve been curious,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“I think [the show] will most likely follow the storyline of the games again. I don’t think there’s much need to fill in the gaps.”

The star said she was excited for Ellie and Dina’s story, but – like the rest of us – she’s apprehensive about Joel’s death in the show.

“Also, the complexity of her relationship with Joel and how that gets decidedly… more complex,” Ramsey said during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I’m looking forward to that, and the violence that ensues is thrilling in a way. To get to explore that in a really safe environment would be cool but I am nervous about it, too. I know what happens in the second game, and I’m nervous about potentially being without Pedro for a while. That’s gonna be really sad.”

Article continues after ad

We know Season 2 will, at the very least, begin telling the story of Part 2, but it’s considerably larger in scope compared to the first game. According to Mazin, it’s likely we’ll get multiple seasons.

“The amount of story that remains, that we have not covered, would be more than a season of television. So yeah, assuming we can keep going forward, the idea would be to do more than just one more season,” he told Consequence.

Has The Last of Us Season 2 trailer been released?

No, there isn’t a trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 right now – however, you can get a flavor of what to expect from the reveal trailer for Part 2 below:

Article continues after ad

And that’s everything we know about The Last of Us Season 2. Check out the rest of our coverage here and our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | The Witcher Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Black Mirror Season 6 | Barry Season 4