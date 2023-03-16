Wicked Part 1: Release date, cast, plot & more

Based on the hit Broadway musical, Wicked Part 1 is a highly anticipated movie musical – but when does it come out, and who’s part of the cast? Here’s everything you need to know about Wicked Part 1.

Following incredibly popular movie musicals like West Side Story, In The Heights, and soon The Little Mermaid, Wicked Part 1 has a lot of promise to live up to. Especially if it doesn’t want to end up like the unpopular film rendition of Dear Evan Hansen.

Luckily, despite a few unpopular movie musicals, many are extremely excited for Wicked, especially since it’ll be split into two parts to fully accommodate the epic story that embodies this long-running musical.

So, when does Wicked Part 1 release, who’s in it, and what will it be about? We’ve got all the answers right here.

Thanks to an announcement via Twitter, we know that Wicked Part 1 will be released to theatres on November 27, 2024.

The film was originally set to release on December 25, 2024, but was brought forward to November on March 14, 2023, bringing fans ever closer to the first part of Elphaba and Glinda’s story.

Wicked Part 1 cast: Who is in the movie?

Thankfully, even though the film has a release date over a year away, we do have a good idea regarding the cast.

The two main characters will be played by Ariana Grande, who will be Glinda the Good Witch, and Cynthia Erivo who will play Elphaba. On top of this, the legendary Jeff Goldblum will be playing the Wizard and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey will be the love interest, Fiyero.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

as Madame Morrible Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

as Elphaba Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard

as the Wizard Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

as Fiyero Ariana Grande as Glinda

as Glinda Keala Settle as Miss Coddle

as Miss Coddle Bowen Yang as Pfannee

as Pfannee Bronwyn James as ShenShen

as ShenShen Ethan Slater as Boq

as Boq Colin Michael Carmichael as Nikidik

as Nikidik Marissa Bode as Nessarose

as Nessarose Aaron Teoh Guan Ti as Avaric

Wicked Part 1 plot: Will the film be the same as the musical?

As far as we’re aware, Wicked Part 1 will follow the same plot as the Broadway show, following Glinda and Elphaba in the early years of their lives and witnessing what made them the characters we see in The Wizard of Oz.

The film seems to be sticking with the traditional songs and will remain a musical, just like its popular counterpart.

Wicked Part 1 trailer: Does the film have a trailer?

Unfortunately, no, Wicked Part 1 doesn’t have a trailer yet. However, with it coming out in well over a year, we can likely expect that the film is still being recorded and therefore won’t have any footage to put into a trailer.

When a trailer is released we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more information.

