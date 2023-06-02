Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – What we know

Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third and final part of the Spider-Verse trilogy, including its release date, trailer updates, cast, plot, and more.

In 2018, Into the Spider-Verse swung into our lives and thwipped the big-screen Spider-Man crown. It was an instant superhero classic, built on groundbreaking animation, impeccable music, and a moving origin story for Miles Morales.

Five years later, we’ve just arrived at Across the Spider-Verse, a wondrous, spectacular, amazing (you get the gist) sequel that ends with a whopper of a cliffhanger, one that’ll send audiences marching out of the cinema in desperate search of answers.

So, here’s what we know about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse so far. Spoilers to follow!

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on March 29, 2024.

This is a quick turnaround for the threequel, but co-directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson, alongside writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, have been working on both movies concurrently.

Sony Pictures

Across the Spider-Verse was originally set for release on April 8, 2022, but it ended up being shifted to October and then June 2023 as a result of global restrictions and other delays. Fortunately, it all seems to be going well on the next entry.

“We are in the process of being so thankful that we survived making this one, that’s where we’re at,” Dos Santos told Collider.

“I mean, obviously, when we conceptualized it, we broke the story for both of these films, but obviously, this came down to the wire, and I think the immediate priority is to get a little bit of a break for folks. But know that, very much, this is part two of a three-part series that was decided before this was even made, and there will be a third part. That’s pretty much all we can really say.

Is there a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer?

No, there’s no trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse yet… but we could see one soon.

The “first look” for Across the Spider-Verse was released all the way back in December 2021, when the original plans for the sequels were to title them Part 1 and 2. We got the first proper trailer a year later, followed by another just a month before its release.

So, we’re expecting a teaser to drop over the next couple of months, but we’ll update this space as soon as it appears online.

Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse cast

The Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse cast is expected to include:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown / Spider-Punk

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Amandla Stenberg as Margo Kess / Spider-Byte

Zoë Kravitz: Mary Jane Parker

We’ll also see the return of Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), who reunite with Gwen Stacy at the end of the film to help find Miles.

Lord and Miller confirmed to Collider that there will be new characters that didn’t appear in the first two movies. “Believe it or not. You thought that you’ve seen every Spider-Person that you could imagine, but not every Spider-Person we can imagine,” Lord said, and Miller added: “We saved several!”

We’ll update this section upon any new announcements about the cast.

Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse plot

This is your final spoiler warning for Across the Spider-Verse.

Sony Pictures

So, we leave Miles in a pretty sticky situation: he’s stuck on Earth-42 with an evil version of himself, who’s that universe’s Prowler. He’s also presumed to be part of the “Sinister Six Cartel”, but we’ve yet to find out who’s part of the supervillain group.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman are working with other members of the Spider Society to track Miles down, as his actions could result in the implosion of several universes – he’s the “original anomaly” in the timeline, so he has to be stopped.

Gwen was thrown out of the group after trying to help Miles, but with the help of Spider-Punk’s multiverse-hopping watch, she round reaches out to Peter B. Parker and others to find her friend.

Oh, and that’s before we get to the Spot, who’s hellbent on destroying any and all universes – and his destructive rampage is destined to cause the death of Miles’ father, unless he can stop him.

Lord and Miller told EW: “Miles’ story is an epic. We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one.”

